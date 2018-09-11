Tanzanian Govt against birth control and bans eyelashes, nails

news

On Monday September 10, 2018 during a House session in Dodoma, Tanzania, Speaker of the Parliament , Job Ndugai banned female Members of Parliament from entering the house with fake eyelashes and fake nails.

His reason was simple, they are unhealthy. In his words, Ndugai said, “With the powers vested in me by the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, I now ban all MPs with false eyelashes and false finger nails from stepping into Parliament.”

The Speaker also further says that he currently consults with “experts” on whether to equally ban the use of excessive makeup in the house. That of course would arouse the question of what is, “excessive.”

Although of unconfirmed relation, this comes after Tanzanian Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile said that the use of fake eyelashes and nails could mean serious health risks that might prove too costly for country.

To stress that lack of relation, the speaker also banned short dresses and jeans from parliament — female visitors must also address to this strict dress code.

President wants more children

On the same day, Sunday, September 9, 2018, Tanzanian President, John Magufuli begged women to stop using birth control mechanisms as he feels the country needs more people — in a world where countries aim to reduce or control population.

Mangufuli said, “Women can now give up contraceptive methods” in a country the BBC says, “has a population of around 53 million people, with 49% of them living on less than $2 (£1.50) a day,” and where, “on average, a woman in Tanzania has more than five children, among the highest rates in the world.”

The outrageous comments were made at a rally in northern Meatu district of Tanzanian where Mangufuli says the use of contraceptives were lazy. The Citizen quotes him that, “They do not want to work hard to feed a large family. And that is why they opt for births controls and end up with one or two children only.”

He continues, “I have travelled to Europe and elsewhere and have seen the harmful effects of birth control. Some countries are now facing declining population growth.”

He has since been criticized by Opposition Member of Parliament, Cecil Mwambe has since criticized him, saying they contradict laid health policies that only address four children per family. Mwambe urged him to increase the policy to cover 10 children per family.

Mangufuli has a history of terrible comments since his 2015 election as President. He once started this contraceptive position in 2016 while he also previously stated that pregnant schoolgirls should be barred from school.

What a country.