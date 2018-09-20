Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Tambo launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa's largest phone market

Tambo Brand launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa's largest phone market

TAMBO, a global leader in mobile phone technology, has officially launched the TAMBO brand in Nigeria, Africa’s largest mobile market.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Tambo Mobile launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa's largest phone market (File)

TAMBO is an innovative mobile phone brand backed by a forward-thinking, bold and daring company. Our products are designed to be ahead of the curve and the consumers are always our priority. At TAMBO, we aim to redefine technology and disrupt the mobile market in a positive and rewarding way by adding value to our customers, staff and business partners.

The brand TAMBO has two product series – the Superphones and Powerphones. With this two distinct but value-driven ranges, TAMBO plans to change the game in the market by putting the power to get the best out of mobile devices without breaking the bank.

Our values are entrenched in our DNA and we aim to stick to them. The core of our business philosophy is transparency, humility, honesty and care.

Tambo Mobile launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa's largest phone market play

Tambo Mobile launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa's largest phone market

(File)

 

With our Superphone and Powerphone categories, we will deliver value to the Nigerian mobile market with innovative products delivered with a best-in-class customer service proposition”, said Mr. Roy Jiang, Managing Director of TAMBO Mobile Telecom Nigeria. “We also want to build a business ecosystem with our dealers and partners that will create jobs, add to the Nigerian economy and promote sustainability in the social and business environment.”

He added that “In the next few months, TAMBO Mobile products and services will take Nigeria by storm, we are delighted to finally start the journey in building a brand that Nigeria at home and abroad can be proud of.”

The brand aims to put the customer at the heart of its operations with the introduction of customer-oriented after-sales service and proposition such as the 100 days after sales support for all TAMBO mobile devices purchased from our accredited dealers and retailers. Our customer care lines are also open and reachable 24/7, 365 days.

At a well-attended launch event which held in Lagos at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, TAMBO was unveiled in a grand style with key stakeholders in telecoms and mobile phone industry and celebrities all in attendance.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Resurrection Man wakes up from the dead moments before burial [Video]bullet
2 No Face Mysterious person slices off baby's cheek after it died in...bullet
3 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial, family...bullet

Related Articles

Infinix Mobility Company unveils Hot S3X; 1st and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera in Africa
ATM Palaver Customer arrested for trying to steal another customer bank details
What A Thief Nigerian student steals N1m worth of phones with fake identity
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo to continue for another 30 days
Star Lager Beer brand executes Nigeria's biggest consumer promo
Heineken Brand’s 192 countries campaign closes in on 1 billion impressions
Spectranet World Cup Promo: Brand rewards final batch of winners
SPAR Nigeria Brand celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car, other freebies for Nigerians
Infinix Mobility Phone brand, Trace Naija bring the most anticipated event of the year to your city
Ojude Oba ‘Glo is glorious’, ecstatic winners declare as man walks home with car at Festival

Metro

Here are 7 Lagos 5-a-side football hotbeds
Betway 5s League Here are 7 Lagos 5-a-side football hotbeds
Uncompleted building collapses with workers still in it
Scary Moment Uncompleted building collapses with workers still in it [Video]
Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body
Composed Toddler stays calm as marijuana-high dad burns her body
Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death
Unfinished Business Son returns to use his mum's toilet after death
X
Advertisement