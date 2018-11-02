news

In Anambra, a suspected thief seemed in a lot of pain after getting his hand stuck while trying to steal diesel from a bewitched fuel tank.

He is captured in an Instagram video as he struggled to pull out his arm from the truck compartment.

According to reports the owner of the machine had applied charm on it and caught the middle-aged suspect popular for stealing fuel from idle vehicles.