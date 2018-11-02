Pulse.ng logo
Suspected thief gets his hand stuck while trying to steal diesel

While trying to scoop out diesel from a truck, a suspected thief gets his arm glued to a fuel tank.

Suspected thief gets his hand stuck while trying to steal diesel from bewitched tank play

A man popular for stealing from fuel from idle vehicles has been caught in a bad situation.

(YouTube)

In Anambra, a suspected thief seemed in a lot of pain after getting his hand stuck while trying to steal diesel from a bewitched fuel tank.

He is captured in an Instagram video as he struggled to pull out his arm from the truck compartment.

ALSO READ: Robbery suspect reportedly blames arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation

According to reports the owner of the machine had applied charm on it and caught the middle-aged suspect popular for stealing fuel from idle vehicles.

 

