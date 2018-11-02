While trying to scoop out diesel from a truck, a suspected thief gets his arm glued to a fuel tank.
He is captured in an Instagram video as he struggled to pull out his arm from the truck compartment.
According to reports the owner of the machine had applied charm on it and caught the middle-aged suspect popular for stealing fuel from idle vehicles.
