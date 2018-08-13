Suspected ritualist nabbed with 3 human skulls in Ibadan

news

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested a suspected ritualist in possession of three human skulls exhumed from a cemetery in Omi-Adio area of the state.

Briefing newsmen on the arrest in Ibadan on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, said the Anti-Crime Patrol Team of the Iyaganku Area Command intercepted and arrested the suspect on July 25 at 6:50 a.m.

Odude said the suspect was arrested with the three human skulls along Ijebu-Ode/Idi Ayunre road during effective vehicle patrol put in place by the command as a proactive measure to curb crime in the state.

He said the suspect disclosed that an Islamic cleric simply known as Alfa Hadi currently at large, requested him to bring the human parts for purpose of money-making rituals.

He said the suspect was assisting the police in investigation to nab the fleeing accomplice and would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others suspects nabbed by the command were six notorious gangs of fraudsters that specialised in obtaining goods from unsuspecting victims using fake bank SMS alert.

Odude said the suspects conspired with others, and fraudulently obtained 33,000 litres of diesel from one Alhaji Yusuf Owodunni at AIETO Depot, Apapa, Lagos.

“The innocent victim who is a businessman residing in Oyo and Ilorin released the truckload of diesel to the suspects following the fake credit alert of N7,194,000 credited into his bank account through a dubious cheque.

“Upon successful receipt of the goods, the suspects made frantic efforts to dispose the diesel in Ibadan before they were arrested,’’ the commissioner said.