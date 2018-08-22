Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him

news

A suspected murderer Alfred Leonard, has told policemen in Abuja that a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Michael Iorkohol begged him to kill him .

Iorkohol who is 47 years old needed to fulfill an order given by a secret society he belongs to which is to ensure he is dead at a particular time.

Failing to do so will have resulted in the deaths of his daughters, says a Punch News report.

Leonard has an accomplice in Samson Agbo. On Monday, August 21, 2018, they were both paraded with 47 other suspects by FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma.

“Initially, the family reported a case of a missing person at Karu Division on 17 July, 2018 at about 1930hrs but during investigation, we got to know that the principal suspect, Alfred Leonard, was the last person seen with him.

“Following the circumstances surrounding his mysterious disappearance, Leonard, who was last sighted with the deceased, was arrested in Kaduna after discreet investigation.

“The suspect confessed during interrogation that he conspired with one Samson Agbo to murder the deceased, whose body was recovered from the bush in Piyako Community," Punch gathers from the police chief.

Deceased makes ultimate request

In addition to a secret society problem, the deceased Michael Iorkohol was dealing with a stomach infection to which Alfred Leonard was providing care.

The CBN staff confides in him about his involvement in a cult. He pleads with him to keep the information confidential and away from his family who are reportedly not aware of membership in the dark world.

“Mike (Iorkohol) was sick and I was treating him for eight months. I was giving him medicine because he had a bulging stomach.

“He told me that he was in a secret society and begged me not to tell his family members about it. They know me in his family. I advised him to go back to the cult and return whatever belongs to them.

“He also told me that they had given him an hour to die on Sunday and he would die. He begged me to kill him but I declined because I am a Jukun by tribe and it is a crime to kill in my place.

“My friend, Agbo, was there when everything transpired. Mike asked my friend to scratch his back, saying if he didn’t and the hour given to him to die passed, his daughters would also die," Alfred Leonard explains.

According to Punch News, a wrist watch, belt, shreds of his shirt, palm sandals, ATM card and identity card were found with the murder suspects.