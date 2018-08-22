Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him

This Is Mysterious Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him

A CBN staff needed his murderer to kill him in order to save the lives of his daughters who risk being killed by a secret society he belongs to.

  • Published:
Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him play

A wrist watch, belt, shreds of his shirt, palm sandals, ATM card and identity card were found with murder suspects Alfred Leonard and Samson Agbo.

(Breaking Times)

A suspected murderer Alfred Leonard, has told policemen in Abuja that a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Michael Iorkohol begged him to kill him.

Iorkohol who is 47 years old needed to fulfill an order given by a secret society he belongs to which is to ensure he is dead at a particular time.

Failing to do so will have resulted in the deaths of his daughters, says a Punch News report.

Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him play

Three girls are at leisure.

(Afro State Of Mind)

 

Leonard has an accomplice in Samson Agbo. On Monday, August 21, 2018, they were both paraded with 47 other suspects by FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma.

“Initially, the family reported a case of a missing person at Karu Division on 17 July, 2018 at about 1930hrs but during investigation, we got to know that the principal suspect, Alfred Leonard, was the last person seen with him.

“Following the circumstances surrounding his mysterious disappearance, Leonard, who was last sighted with the deceased, was arrested in Kaduna after discreet investigation.

“The suspect confessed during interrogation that he conspired with one Samson Agbo to murder the deceased, whose body was recovered from the bush in Piyako Community," Punch gathers from the police chief.

ALSO READ: 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep

Deceased makes ultimate request

In addition to a secret society problem, the deceased Michael Iorkohol was dealing with a stomach infection to which Alfred Leonard was providing care.

The CBN staff confides in him about his involvement in a cult. He pleads with him to keep the information confidential and away from his family who are reportedly not aware of membership in the dark world.

“Mike (Iorkohol) was sick and I was treating him for eight months. I was giving him medicine because he had a bulging stomach.

“He told me that he was in a secret society and begged me not to tell his family members about it. They know me in his family. I advised him to go back to the cult and return whatever belongs to them.

“He also told me that they had given him an hour to die on Sunday and he would die. He begged me to kill him but I declined because I am a Jukun by tribe and it is a crime to kill in my place.

“My friend, Agbo, was there when everything transpired. Mike asked my friend to scratch his back, saying if he didn’t and the hour given to him to die passed, his daughters would also die," Alfred Leonard explains.

Suspected murderer says CBN staff begged him to kill him play

Alfred Leonard and Samson Agbo are among suspects paraded in Abuja on Monday, August 21, 2018.

(The Nation)

 

According to Punch News, a wrist watch, belt, shreds of his shirt, palm sandals, ATM card and identity card were found with the murder suspects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
2 Wahala Dey DNA reveals famous pastor as father of member's 6-month-old sonbullet
3 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet

Related Articles

Harry Uzoka's Death Louis Vuitton model George Koh guilty of stabbing to death Britain’s “most-famous black model”
Separated Forever Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride
Danuel Drayton 27-year-old man pleads not guilty to killing Tinder date
Terminated Mum kills daughter in her sleep because she argues too much
Bloodshed Gunmen kill pregnant woman in community clash
Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly boss in her sleep
Mafia Stuff Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election
Yahoo Plus 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money

Metro

Son steals stingy father's life savings to pay back when he gets a job
Taken By Force Son steals stingy father's life savings to pay back when he gets a job
Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Yahoo Plus 3 times internet fraudsters have used family members for blood money
Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories
Living With The Enemy Little witch shares how she makes use of her parent's glories
Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free
'Kole Work' Man pretends to be a soldier to board bus for free