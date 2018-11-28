Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Suspected killer of Credit Switch boss dies in Police Custody

Suspected killer of Credit Switch boss dies in Police Custody in mysterious circumstances

Reasons for his death, however, remain unknown.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Find out how Togolese cook stabbed Credit Switch boss to death play

Sunday Adefonou Anani, the Togolese cook who stabbed Credit Switch boss, Opeyemi Bademosi to death

(The Eagle Online)

A few weeks ago, Credit Switch technology boss, Opeyemi Bademosi was killed in his home while his wife was running an errand. His 22-year-old Togolese Cook, Sunday Adefonou Anani, whom he had employed earlier from Ondo town, Ondo State weeks earlier confessed to killing him.

Court proceedings had already begun against him on one count of murder which he allegedly committed on October 31, 2018, at Badamosi’s resident at 3b, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate Ikoyi Lagos. However, as at this morning, he was reported dead.

According to Vanguard, Anani’s counsel was informed in court earlier this morning while he was in court, presumably to continue proceedings against Anani. The details of his death, however, remains unknown, although it can be confirmed that he died in Police custody.

ALSO READ: Here is how Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife

Anani had confessed that he stabbed his boss because he wanted to rob him.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr. J.I Eboseremene had told the court that he intended to invoke Sections 115 of the Administration of Criminal Custice Law and 264, of Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015, to remand the suspect in prison custody.

He, however, died in custody.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriendbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

LAUTECH final year student arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend
When a pretty girl rubs her boobs against you (in public transport)…
Christian couple cast witchcraft out of stranded owl before burning it (Video)
Man shoots 15-feet long python that swallowed his dog
First wife pours palm oil on 2nd wife's wedding gown (Video)
16-yr-old confesses to killing his girlfriend for cheating on him with his brother
Here is how Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife
Find out how Togolese cook 'confessed' to stabbing Credit Switch boss to death

Metro

How Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife
Here is how Custom officers carelessly killed a Police officer's wife
Wepay customers can now shop without Internet, says GM
Wepay customers can now shop without Internet, says GM
Budweiser's BUDX coming to Lagos with masterclasses by Chi Modu, Ill Bliss, Others
Budweiser's BUDX coming to Lagos with masterclasses by Chi Modu, Ill Bliss, Others
16-yr-old kills with machete his crush for dating his brother
16-yr-old confesses to killing his girlfriend for cheating on him with his brother
X
Advertisement