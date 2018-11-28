Suspected killer of Credit Switch boss dies in Police Custody

news

A few weeks ago, Credit Switch technology boss, Opeyemi Bademosi was killed in his home while his wife was running an errand. His 22-year-old Togolese Cook, Sunday Adefonou Anani, whom he had employed earlier from Ondo town, Ondo State weeks earlier confessed to killing him.

Court proceedings had already begun against him on one count of murder which he allegedly committed on October 31, 2018, at Badamosi’s resident at 3b, Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate Ikoyi Lagos. However, as at this morning, he was reported dead.

According to Vanguard, Anani’s counsel was informed in court earlier this morning while he was in court, presumably to continue proceedings against Anani. The details of his death, however, remains unknown, although it can be confirmed that he died in Police custody.

Anani had confessed that he stabbed his boss because he wanted to rob him.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr. J.I Eboseremene had told the court that he intended to invoke Sections 115 of the Administration of Criminal Custice Law and 264, of Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015, to remand the suspect in prison custody.

He, however, died in custody.