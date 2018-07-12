Pulse.ng logo
Suspected killer in a hurry to bury Khadijat Oluboyo due to her stench

Right On Time Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing stinking corpse

The stench from a corpse was too much for a boyfriend who allegedly killed her.

Suspected girlfriend killer Adeyemi Alao is reportedly a 'Yahoo Boy'

(Press)

The police in Ondo State arrived in time to prevent Adeyemi Alao, the suspected killer of Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo from disposing her corpse.

According to a police spokesperson, Oluboyo's body had started to give out a bad odour before she was discovered under a bed in Alao's residence.

Mr. Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command confirmed the latest development to Punch News.

Policemen responded to a tip-off alerting them of Alao's plans to bury Khadijat Oluboyo, the daughter of former Ondo State Deputy Governor Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo.

“The command received an information that Adeyemi, 27, who was Khadijat’s boyfriend, had allegedly killed her and was about to dispose of her corpse.

“The police immediately swooped on him and on close observation of his residence, it was discovered that the suspect had actually buried the girl, who had been missing for six days.

“He was  actually planning to exhume the remains and finally dispose them of because, according to him, he was not comfortable with the stench coming from the decomposed body as it was not properly buried," he told Punch.

The police earlier confirmed that two other persons were involved in the death of the Adekunle Ajasin University undergraduate.

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo wants an unforgettable punishment for Adeyemi Alao the boyfriend of her daughter Adenike who was used in a money ritual.

His desire made known in a Punch News report confirms earlier rumours concerning the deceased whose corpse was found under the bed of her trusted lover.

The police have made arrests in connection to what appears to be a ritual murder.

Oluboyo hopes this incident can be used as a deterrent to other money-seeking youths.

Speaking to Punch News after learning about the death of his daughter, the former Ondo state executive explained that his family became worried following strange responses when they tried to reach her.

Prior to the discovery of her corpse, Adenike a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University had been declared missing for six days by her loved ones.

She was unusually mute after her dad sent money for her upkeep.

“Somebody called us that she was missing on Monday, July 2, 2018, and we got in touch with her friends in the school.

“I had sent her money on previous Friday; the usual thing is that when she got bank alert, she would call me back to thank me. But I did not get any response from her that day.

“On Monday, we called her number and we did not get through. We got a text that the phone was not good and that she would call back," Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo told Punch.

It appears there is no border for youths who are deep in their desire to get money.

