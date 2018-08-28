Pulse.ng logo
Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body

In Lagos Suspected female ritualist reportedly found with decomposing human body

The police in Lagos are not happy over the killing of a suspected ritualist. Participants who have a hand in the death will face the consequences.

Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body

A woman is lucky to escape being killed by a mob who reportedly killed her partner.

(LIB)

A woman named Folake Falade has been arrested by the police in Ijanikin, Lagos on suspicion of being a ritualist. A decomposing human body has been found with her.

This is according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB). The blogger confirms that while the woman has been apprehended by the cops, her accomplice Emmanuel Gbenga was not so lucky.

Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body play

A man identified as Emmanuel Gbenga is suspected of being a ritualist. A mob lynched him in Ijanikin, Lagos on suspicion of this. The police have condemned the killing.

(LIB)

 

A mob was able to get a hold on him before a police intervention. The state commissioner of police Edgal Imohimi has condemned the action of mobsters.

ALSO READ: Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

According to LIB, he confirms that anyone who participated in the killing of Gbenga set ablaze will be dealt with.

Daughter fakes her disappearance in order to dupe father of N600,000

Lagos state police commissioner Imohimi Edgal confirmed that a teenager Dorcas Adilewa faked an abduction with the help of others.

(Chronicle)

 

Imohimi condemned jungle justice in Olorunshogo, the community where the incident happened.

