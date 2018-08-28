Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body

The police in Lagos are not happy over the killing of a suspected ritualist. Participants who have a hand in the death will face the consequences.
This is according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB). The blogger confirms that while the woman has been apprehended by the cops, her accomplice Emmanuel Gbenga was not so lucky.
A mob was able to get a hold on him before a police intervention. The state commissioner of police Edgal Imohimi has condemned the action of mobsters.
According to LIB, he confirms that anyone who participated in the killing of Gbenga set ablaze will be dealt with.
Imohimi condemned jungle justice in Olorunshogo, the community where the incident happened.