Suspected female ritualist found with decomposing human body

news

A woman named Folake Falade has been arrested by the police in Ijanikin, Lagos on suspicion of being a ritualist . A decomposing human body has been found with her.

This is according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB). The blogger confirms that while the woman has been apprehended by the cops, her accomplice Emmanuel Gbenga was not so lucky.

A mob was able to get a hold on him before a police intervention. The state commissioner of police Edgal Imohimi has condemned the action of mobsters.

ALSO READ: Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons with his car

According to LIB, he confirms that anyone who participated in the killing of Gbenga set ablaze will be dealt with.

Imohimi condemned jungle justice in Olorunshogo, the community where the incident happened.