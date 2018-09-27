news

During a shootout with the police, a suspected cultist Olamide Oloruntobi has reportedly been killed in Ojo, Lagos.

An Instablog9ja post describes him as the leader of the Aiye cult group in the area. The deceased is believed to have died on the evening of Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

More reports confirm that the cultist has been terrorizing an Ojo community with the help of members of his gang. His reign of terror soon ended following the intervention of the police.

A police superintendent Amuda Abolaji reportedly led his men to the area to put an end to the bullying. Oloruntobi turned out dead following an intense gun battle with policemen.

According to reports, a locally-made pistol and and another ammo was recovered after the fight ended.