Suspected cult member killed while exchanging fire with the police

The police have ended a reign of terror in a community in Lagos following the killing of a notorious cultist.

  • Published:
A locally-made pistol was one of the items recovered following a gun shootout between the police and members of a cult group.

During a shootout with the police, a suspected cultist Olamide Oloruntobi has reportedly been killed in Ojo, Lagos.

An Instablog9ja post describes him as the leader of the Aiye cult group in the area. The deceased is believed to have died on the evening of Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

More reports confirm that the cultist has been terrorizing an Ojo community with the help of members of his gang. His reign of terror soon ended following the intervention of the police.

A gun shootout between the police and some Aiye cultists have led to the killing of its member.

Gunmen threaten to kill many people if they don't get what they want

A police superintendent Amuda Abolaji reportedly led his men to the area to put an end to the bullying. Oloruntobi turned out dead following an intense gun battle with policemen.

According to reports, a locally-made pistol and and another ammo was recovered after the fight ended.

