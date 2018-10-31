Pulse.ng logo
Suspected cult members killed by rivals who chopped off their hands

Suspected cult members killed by rivals who reportedly chopped off their hands

Two students are reportedly the victims of a bloody war between rival cult members. An opposing group allegedly chopped off their hands to confirm the kill.

  • Published:
Suspected cult members killed by rivals who reportedly chopped off their hands play

Machete wounds litter two corpses of two students suspected to be cult members.

(The Guardian)

A bloody encounter between rival cult members has led to the deaths of two people who reportedly had their hands chopped off.

According to a post on IG the victims are students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Ondo State.

They were reportedly killed at a hostel on Monday, October 29, 2018. Graphic images shows the deceased with machete wounds on their bodies.

ALSO READ: Man says his vows during bloody cult initiation [Video]

3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed

The police in Bayelsa State have exhumed the corpse of a man reportedly killed by three young cultists of a rival group.

According to reports, the trio were apprehended on Friday, August 31, 2018, while they were on their way to meet a herbalist who will help them heal bullet wounds they sustained in a gun shootout.

The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngsters were arrested following a collaboration between the Bayelsa State Volunteers and the Nigeria Police Force.

3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed play

Kali Dede was reportedly killed by member of a rival gang in Bayelsa State. Three members of the group have been arrested by the police.

(LIB)

 

ALSO READ: Police storm black spot to capture murderous cultist

A picture showing the trio reveals a grin of pain due to the intensity of their injuries, some covered in bandages. The search to capture the group lasted to the deep end of a bush.

Meanwhile, the corpse of Kali Dede, reportedly killed by the group, has been deposited at a mortuary in the state.

