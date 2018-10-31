Two students are reportedly the victims of a bloody war between rival cult members. An opposing group allegedly chopped off their hands to confirm the kill.
According to a post on IG the victims are students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Ondo State.
They were reportedly killed at a hostel on Monday, October 29, 2018. Graphic images shows the deceased with machete wounds on their bodies.
The police in Bayelsa State have exhumed the corpse of a man reportedly killed by three young cultists of a rival group.
According to reports, the trio were apprehended on Friday, August 31, 2018, while they were on their way to meet a herbalist who will help them heal bullet wounds they sustained in a gun shootout.
The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngsters were arrested following a collaboration between the Bayelsa State Volunteers and the Nigeria Police Force.
A picture showing the trio reveals a grin of pain due to the intensity of their injuries, some covered in bandages. The search to capture the group lasted to the deep end of a bush.
Meanwhile, the corpse of Kali Dede, reportedly killed by the group, has been deposited at a mortuary in the state.