news

A bloody encounter between rival cult members has led to the deaths of two people who reportedly had their hands chopped off.

According to a post on IG the victims are students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Ondo State.

They were reportedly killed at a hostel on Monday, October 29, 2018. Graphic images shows the deceased with machete wounds on their bodies.

ALSO READ: Man says his vows during bloody cult initiation [Video]

3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed

The police in Bayelsa State have exhumed the corpse of a man reportedly killed by three young cultists of a rival group.

According to reports, the trio were apprehended on Friday, August 31, 2018, while they were on their way to meet a herbalist who will help them heal bullet wounds they sustained in a gun shootout.

The Linda Ikeji Blog (LIB) confirms that the youngsters were arrested following a collaboration between the Bayelsa State Volunteers and the Nigeria Police Force.

ALSO READ: Police storm black spot to capture murderous cultist

A picture showing the trio reveals a grin of pain due to the intensity of their injuries, some covered in bandages. The search to capture the group lasted to the deep end of a bush.

Meanwhile, the corpse of Kali Dede, reportedly killed by the group, has been deposited at a mortuary in the state.