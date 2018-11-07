Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

#SuperPower – Morning Fresh re-introduces brand with refreshing look!

#SuperPower – Morning Fresh re-introduces brand with new refreshing look!

The event was hosted by stand-up comedian, Bashiru Ahmed, popularly known as Bash, who directed the activities masterfully, keeping the audience entertained whist building anticipation for the eventual unveiling.

  • Published:

Nigeria’s No.1 bestselling dishwashing liquid, Morning Fresh now comes in an all-new attractive bottle!

Produced by PZ Cussons, Morning Fresh announced its relaunch, as it hosted consumers, trade partners and guests to a brand showcase and unveil event which held at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, October 26, 2018.

play
play

 

The event was hosted by stand-up comedian, Bashiru Ahmed, popularly known as Bash, who directed the activities masterfully, keeping the audience entertained whist building anticipation for the eventual unveiling. The event was not short on star-power as it had in attendance, some notable figures within the Nigerian entertainment industry such as multi-award winning veteran actress, Mercy Johnson; popular actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande; celebrity chef, Ifeyinwa Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen; food blogger, Yemisi Odunsanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, amongst others, who were all present to witness the unveiling of the newly repackaged Morning Fresh dishwashing liquid.

play
play

 

The eventual unveil was not without the usual fanfare as guest were treated to an exciting mechanical display, as the new-look bottle made its first public appearance. Nigerian hip-hop star, Oluwafemi Oke-Eko, a.k.a Slimcase, was also on hand to take the fun and excitement a notch higher as he gave a thrilling live performance of some of his hits, which got the guests on their feet dancing. Dance group, DNMT brought their own brand of excitement, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with some brilliant dance moves.

play
play

 

Your favourite dishwashing liquid, Morning Fresh, now comes in a transparent bottle and a double-faced, one-sided label. The new packaging also comes in its three new variants – Original, Zesty Lemon, and Antibacterial. Packed with more power in one drop, Morning Fresh’s  new variants deliver superior grease-cutting performance, first time and every time. Morning Fresh has been specially produced to tackle with ease, every kind of food stain – especially our local delicacies and this is evident in the squeaky clean results.

play
play

 

Morning Fresh has been in Nigeria for 26 years and has established itself as the leading dishwashing liquid in the market, remaining relevant with consistent delivery on superior grease-cutting performance.

play

The brand has promised its consumer loads of exciting activities and rewards in the coming weeks. To be a part of this excitement, visit morningfresh.com.ng and follow @MorningFreshNG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

play
play
play
play

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Mentally-challenged family back to life after 6 yrs roaming the streetbullet
2 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Cece Yara Foundation emerges finalist in the Google Impact Challenge
Leadway Pensure bags 2 awards for excellent service delivery, international standard compliance
Inside the Martell Cognac Fashion Week closing party
Housemaid confesses poisoning family meal; 1 dead, 4 hospitalized (Video)
Rio Ferdinand in Nigeria: A Guinness extraordinary football experience
MTNF scholarship alumni appreciates ICT company’s impact in their lives
Infinix launches the most intelligent smartphone Note 5 Stylus powered by Google
#TecnoAtLFW2018: Lagos Fashion Tecno through mobile's lenses
Huawei launches innovative four AI camera smartphone HUAWEI nova 3i
Christmas came early with the Rapidtransfer App

Metro

Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse
Boy kills mother, sleeps with her corpse
Police rescue suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing children
Police rescue suspected kidnapper who reportedly confessed to killing children
Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty
Policeman made laughing stock for getting drunk on duty
Man wakes up after 12 years in coma sees mother's tears of joy
Man wakes up after 12 years in coma
X
Advertisement