The Association held its first Inaugural Dinner on Wednesday at Eko Hotels & Suites with numerous big players in the Capital Market present at the event.

In appreciation of his outstanding contributions to the Nigerian Capital and Money Markets, the founder of FCMB Group, Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN).

The Association held its first Inaugural Dinner on Wednesday at Eko Hotels & Suites with numerous big players in the Capital Market present at the event.

In what appeared like a harvest of awards for distinguished industry players, the Founder of Stanbic IBTC bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, CON also got his award on the Lifetime Achievement category. The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki teamed up with the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on Distinguished Service Awards.

Other award categories on the night were Best Equity Capital Market Transaction, Best Debt Capital Market Transaction, Best Securitization or Structured Finance Transaction and Best Merges & Acquisition Transaction.

See more pictures below to see how it went down at the corporate dinner:

