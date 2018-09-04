Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

Union Bank Students win N3 million in company’s Campus Innovation Challenge

The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present  bright, innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges.

  • Published:
Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge play

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

(File)

The top 3 entries in the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge have received cash prizes worth 3 Million Naira, following a pitch event which held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Lagos.

The Innovation Challenge provided a platform for students of tertiary institutions to present  bright, innovative, technology-driven ideas that address social and business challenges for a chance to attract financial and mentorship support from one of Nigeria’s most trusted financial institutions, Union Bank and leading social innovation hub, Co-Creation Hub (CcHub).

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge play

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

(File)

 

During the 1 month entry period which spanned from July 4 to August 5, over 800 entries were received from students across the country with innovative ideas that sought to solve various challenges.

At the end of the entry period, 9 semi-finalists were shortlisted from the pool of entries and their ideas were judged based on criteria including business model, innovation, capacity to execute, market opportunity and level of social impact.

Kolawole Tomisin and Erioluwa Morenikeji, from the University of Ibadan were winners of the 1st prize of 1.5 Million Naira for their initiative – Vinsighte, a health technology project that makes use of technology to help blind and visually impaired persons live a happier, more comfortable life.

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge play

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

(File)

 

First runners up, Obasogie Okpamen, Hermans Joshua and Usifoh Benedict from Landmark University, received 1 million Naira for their sustainable power project, Ina Lite while the second runners-up from Federal University of Technology Akure, Alabi Oladimeji and Solomon Fabusuyi got 500,000 Naira for Farmally, an agricultural funding initiative.

In addition to the cash prizes, all 3 winning ideas will access a 6-month incubation programme with CcHub where they will receive the necessary support to for their innovative ideas.

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge play

Students win N3M in Union Bank’s Campus Innovation Challenge

(File)

 

Last year, as part of its Centenary anniversary celebrations, Union Bank organised the Centenary Innovation Challenge, to find and support innovative ideas that address the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in entrepreneurial ways that enable economic and societal growth.

Union Bank continues to support the development of innovative ideas which will go a long way in shaping a better, more sustainable future for generations to come.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a...bullet
2 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

In Onitsha Union bank trains customers at business advisory and capacity building seminar
#UBNCampusChallenge Win big in Union Bank’s innovation challenge!
Union Bank Financial institution takes the lead; Introduces robotics to banking in Nigeria
Union Bank HRH Sanusi Lamido, Amina J. Mohammed, Omawumi, Wande Coal, and all you missed at company's anniversary celebration in Lagos
Customer Appreciation Union Bank introduces elite experience
Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two dead
TEDxLagos Olasupo Sasore, Bankole Wellington, Simi Adeagbo, others deliver inspiring talks at event co-sponsored by Union Bank
Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor
Men's Roundtable Malam Nasir el-Rufai is ticking the right box this time

Metro

50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush
Blames It On Satan 50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush
Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her shaku-shaku
No Messing Around Suspected cultist stabs neighbour to death for calling her 'shaku-shaku'
Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals
Wicked World How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers
Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother
Sad Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother