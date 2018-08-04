news

A High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State has reportedly sentenced an HND student of Banking and Finance in Delta State Polytechnic, Collins Okoro to death by firing squad.

A news platform based in Abuja, The Nigerian Voice reported that Justice A.A. Onojovwo on Friday, August 3, 2018 sentenced Okoro and his accomplice, Ejemuta Adam Ogofure, a driver to death by firing squad or hanging for kidnapping and armed robbery at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government and its environs.

According to the Nigerian Voice, the Judge after listening to the prosecuting counsel said Okoro and his accomplice are guilty of the charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted kidnap and demanding property with menace.

Justice Onojovwo, who condemned the criminal acts of the accused persons reportedly said they are to die for kidnapping Ogboghro Vincent, a Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro in May 7, 2012.

The judge also held that the accused persons also robbed the lecturer of his Honda Accord and also placed a ransom of N5m on him before he could be released.

Justice Onojovwo according to the Nigerian Voice also said that the prosecution was able to establish the case of the substantial offence of kidnapping and multiple armed robberies against two out of the three accused persons arraigned before the court on a 10 -count charge.

Mrs. Jereoma Sam-Oligida, Counsel to the State told the court through the prosecuting witnesses that the accused persons robbed the lecturer of his car and thereafter whisked him to Bayelsa State where he was kept for days while a ransom of N5m was demanded from his family.

According to the witnesses, a ransom of N700,000 was later paid to the captors after 10 days in captivity.