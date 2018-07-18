news

In Edo State, a final year student of the Ambrose Alli University has been found dead in a well after some SARS operatives reportedly raided a hostel he lived in.

The deceased Saliu Haruna and his contemporaries took to their heels following the invasion by the policemen but only him was met with tragedy on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Punch News confirmed that Haruna was in the middle of domestic chores when the SARS officers visited.

“Yes, Haruna was found dead last night (Monday). He was a 400-level student of Business Administration.

"He and other students were chased by the SARS operatives and as he was running, he fell into a well.

“The policemen came about four days ago and nobody saw him until Monday. By then he was dead," a student who spoke as a private source told Punch.

Mr Edward Aihevba, a spokesperson of the university was not able to confirm the development in the report by Punch.

Man battles 5 SARS officers who tried to arrest him, now no one knows where he is

A man who stood up to five SARS officers displayed a huge amount of strength when he confronted the cops in Lagos but now no one knows his whereabouts.

In a video which has now gone viral, a civilian is captured as he struggled with the officers as they tried to force him into a 'danfo' vehicle .

It was not an easy task for the SARS operatives who were brutal in their handling of the victim.

They made use of an iron rod as well as their guns in order to subdue the man who ended up on the floor close to the doorway of the 'danfo' vehicle.