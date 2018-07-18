Pulse.ng logo
Final year student falls and dies in well while escaping from SARS

Final year student falls and dies in well while escaping from SARS

The arrival of SARS operatives at a hostel in Edo State invited panic at a hostel occupied by students.

  • Published:
Final year student falls and dies in well while escaping from SARS

A final year student joined his friends as they tried to escape from the police but he did not make it far.

(Punch News)

In Edo State, a final year student of the Ambrose Alli University has been found dead in a well after some SARS operatives reportedly raided a hostel he lived in.

The deceased Saliu Haruna and his contemporaries took to their heels following the invasion by the policemen but only him was met with tragedy on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Final year student falls and dies in well while escaping from SARS play

Some SARS operatives have been linked with reports of misconduct which has led to the loss of lives.

(Tribune Online)

 

Punch News confirmed that Haruna was in the middle of domestic chores when the SARS officers visited.

“Yes, Haruna was found dead last night (Monday). He was a 400-level student of Business Administration.

"He and other students were chased by the SARS operatives and as he was running, he fell into a well.

“The policemen came about four days ago and nobody saw him until Monday. By then he was dead," a student who spoke as a private source told Punch.

Mr Edward Aihevba, a spokesperson of the university was not able to confirm the development in the report by Punch.

