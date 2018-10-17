A student who has a 4:2 grade point average at a school in Zimbabwe has been sent to community service for stealing female underwear from washing lines.
Danda who is a journalism student at the Midlands State University was accused of stealing the underclothes from a washing line.
According to many reports the police in Zimbabwe confirmed that he makes use of the effects to arouse himself.
The school whizz appeared before a court in Gweru on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, where he was reportedly ordered into community service.