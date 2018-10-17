Pulse.ng logo
Student caught with stolen female underwear he sniffs for masturbation

A student who has a 4:2 grade point average at a school in Zimbabwe has been sent to community service for stealing female underwear from washing lines.

A university student has been ordered to serve community service for stealing panties for the purpose of masturbation.

A university student Prince Danda who has a 4:2 Grade Point Average at a school in Zimbabwe has been caught with stolen female underwear he reportedly sniffs for the purpose of masturbation.

Danda who is a journalism student at the Midlands State University was accused of stealing the underclothes from a washing line.

Prince Danda was ordered into community service after appearing before a court in Gweru in October.

According to many reports the police in Zimbabwe confirmed that he makes use of the effects to arouse himself.

The school whizz appeared before a court in Gweru on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, where he was reportedly ordered into community service.

