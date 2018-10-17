news

A university student Prince Danda who has a 4:2 Grade Point Average at a school in Zimbabwe has been caught with stolen female underwear he reportedly sniffs for the purpose of masturbation.

Danda who is a journalism student at the Midlands State University was accused of stealing the underclothes from a washing line.

ALSO READ: Meet Zodwa Wabantu - deported for not wearing underwear

According to many reports the police in Zimbabwe confirmed that he makes use of the effects to arouse himself.

The school whizz appeared before a court in Gweru on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, where he was reportedly ordered into community service.