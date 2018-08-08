Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Star Lager executes Nigeria's biggest consumer promotion

Star Lager Beer brand executes Nigeria's biggest consumer promo

This has been a remarkable campaign for a couple of reasons, first of which is the staggering amount which Star is giving away.

  • Published:
play

On the 15th of June 2018, Star Lager beer launched one of its biggest promo tagged Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo; one of the biggest ever giveaway by Nigerian Breweries aimed at rewarding its loyal customers with cash and prizes worth over 400 million Naira.

The consumer promotion was launched as part of Star’s efforts to connect with its loyal consumer base, especially after engaging football lovers with exciting rewards throughout the games in Russia.

This has been a remarkable campaign for a couple of reasons, first of which is the staggering amount which Star is giving away. It isn’t unusual to see brands do a little bit of giving back, but it’s not every day you see almost half a billion Naira worth of prizes available to be won across the country.

play

 

We wanted to reward our consumers in a way that is unique and in a way only Star Lager can. This promo is aimed at celebrating lovers of the Star brand and fans of football who support the Super Eagles of Nigeria. This is our little way of saying thank you.” Those were the words of the Senior Brand Manager Star Lager Beer, Abayomi Abidakun.

Numerous winners from various regions of the country have been rewarded in the promo, with many expressing joy and excitement over how lucky they were.

“I’m still in shock, even as I hold the cheque in my hands. This is such a surreal feeling. God bless Star.” - said Mrs Edward Bassey, a winner of two million Naira cash who was presented with her win last week in Aba.

play

 

Star is Nigeria’s first locally produced beer brand, and has remained the country’s favourite beer brand for over six decades, and with consumer engagements like this, it is clear to see why. Whether through its efforts in rewarding customers with an all-expense paid trip to Russia to watch the team live, creating special football viewing experiences back home across multiple cities, or its big money giveaways, Star has displayed a clear determination to show appreciation to consumers.

During the course of the ‘United We Shine’ promo, consumers are expected to win instant airtime, cash prizes of N1 million, N2 million, N5 million and N10 million plus millions of free drinks and other items.  The campaign is driven by special edition bottle crown corks bearing unique winning codes which are redeemed via a USSD dial of *566*20# which can be done on any network from all mobile phones.

play

 

Weekly winners of one million Naira cash and above are being rewarded at Star gala events in various cities and presented with their winnings by the brand representatives in front of an audience, as Star hopes to make the process as open and transparent as possible.

We want our consumers to know anyone can win. We are all about giving equal opportunity and ensuring everyone who wins is celebrated. These presentations are our way of not only rewarding these winners but also celebrating them.” - remarked Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Yinka Bakare.

play

 

Thus far, the United We Shine promo has lived up to its billing as being the biggest ever consumer promotion in Nigeria with over 80 millionaires already produced and more millionaires expected to be announced during the course of the promo scheduled to end on the 15th of August, 2018. This is a major win for Star and a deserving reward for its consumers.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 The Bakana Hero Rivers community, mum mourn man who died saving 13 in...bullet
3 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet

Related Articles

Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
Star Lager 11 winners emerge in beer brand's 'United We Shine Millionaires Promo'
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo winner narrates 'how a bottle of beer changed his life'
Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze
Trophy Lager Join beer brand to raise the world's biggest trophy
Star Lager Brand kicks off biggest promo with over 400 million naira cash giveaway
One Lagos Fiesta Is this the biggest Eyo Statue ever? Possibly
Sports NFF signs a $7.2 million five-year partnership deal with Nigerian Breweries
M.I Rapper brings Legend's real deal experience to the nation's capital
Tech You can now get a Lyft beer — and a discounted ride to go with it

Metro

Cultism is a scourge that needs eradication
Cultism Nigerian restaurant owner attacked in Malaysia
Faith Nyokabi, 25 leaves 4-month old baby after her demands of her husband were unment
Milk Wahala Kenyan wife demands money from husband to breastfeed child, faces court
Dodoma Form 3 student violently robs and rapes his mother
The suspect, Adam Alexander
End of The Road 48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail