On the 15th of June 2018, Star Lager beer launched one of its biggest promo tagged Star United We Shine Millionaires Promo; one of the biggest ever giveaway by Nigerian Breweries aimed at rewarding its loyal customers with cash and prizes worth over 400 million Naira.

The consumer promotion was launched as part of Star’s efforts to connect with its loyal consumer base, especially after engaging football lovers with exciting rewards throughout the games in Russia.

This has been a remarkable campaign for a couple of reasons, first of which is the staggering amount which Star is giving away. It isn’t unusual to see brands do a little bit of giving back, but it’s not every day you see almost half a billion Naira worth of prizes available to be won across the country.

“We wanted to reward our consumers in a way that is unique and in a way only Star Lager can. This promo is aimed at celebrating lovers of the Star brand and fans of football who support the Super Eagles of Nigeria. This is our little way of saying thank you.” Those were the words of the Senior Brand Manager Star Lager Beer, Abayomi Abidakun.

Numerous winners from various regions of the country have been rewarded in the promo, with many expressing joy and excitement over how lucky they were.

“I’m still in shock, even as I hold the cheque in my hands. This is such a surreal feeling. God bless Star.” - said Mrs Edward Bassey, a winner of two million Naira cash who was presented with her win last week in Aba.

Star is Nigeria’s first locally produced beer brand, and has remained the country’s favourite beer brand for over six decades, and with consumer engagements like this, it is clear to see why. Whether through its efforts in rewarding customers with an all-expense paid trip to Russia to watch the team live, creating special football viewing experiences back home across multiple cities, or its big money giveaways, Star has displayed a clear determination to show appreciation to consumers.

During the course of the ‘United We Shine’ promo, consumers are expected to win instant airtime, cash prizes of N1 million, N2 million, N5 million and N10 million plus millions of free drinks and other items. The campaign is driven by special edition bottle crown corks bearing unique winning codes which are redeemed via a USSD dial of *566*20# which can be done on any network from all mobile phones.

Weekly winners of one million Naira cash and above are being rewarded at Star gala events in various cities and presented with their winnings by the brand representatives in front of an audience, as Star hopes to make the process as open and transparent as possible.

“We want our consumers to know anyone can win. We are all about giving equal opportunity and ensuring everyone who wins is celebrated. These presentations are our way of not only rewarding these winners but also celebrating them.” - remarked Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Yinka Bakare.

Thus far, the United We Shine promo has lived up to its billing as being the biggest ever consumer promotion in Nigeria with over 80 millionaires already produced and more millionaires expected to be announced during the course of the promo scheduled to end on the 15th of August, 2018. This is a major win for Star and a deserving reward for its consumers.

