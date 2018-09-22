Pulse.ng logo
Star Lager ends promo, produces over 250 Millionaires

(Star Lager)

Nigerian Breweries Plc, brewers of Star Lager Beer, has announced the conclusion of the Star Lager Millionaires Promo, a national consumer promotion that was designed to reward football fans and lovers of Nigeria’s premium beer brand.

The promo, driven by limited special edition bottles of Star with unique crown corks bearing winning identifications were redeemed via mobile phone USSD codes.

Over 300 million Naira worth of prizes were awarded to thousands of consumers during the course of the ‘United We Shine’ promo. 

Consumers won instant airtime, cash prizes of N1 million, N2 million, N5 million and N10 million plus millions of free drinks and other items. In total, the promo produced over 250 millionaires.

The cash winners had their prizes presented to them at Star organised gala events in various cities by the brand representatives in the presence of various audiences, as the brand showcased the transparency of the process.

Speaking on the concluded promo, Mr. Olayinka Bakare, Portfolio Manager National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said “ The United We Shine promo was aimed at celebrating lovers of the Star brand and fans of football who support the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

We are delighted that thousands of consumers were rewarded through this promo and it was an immense success. Star  will continue to support consumers and Nigerian football lovers in the days ahead”

Star Lager Millionaires Promo, is the company’s biggest ever, as the premium beer brand, Star Lager produced over thirty six thousand winners across various regions of the country; Lagos, Kaduna, Edo, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Enugu, Aba, Benin and Onitsha.

The promo ran between June 15 and September 15, 2018.

Since 1949, when the first bottle was produced, Star has always celebrated the unity of Nigeria, rewarding and enabling the passion of Nigerians, and supporting team Nigeria hence the ‘Nigeria United We Shine’ Campaign.

