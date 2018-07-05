Pulse.ng logo
SS3 pupil can't decide which of 5 teachers got her pregnant

Five teachers suspected of impregnating a female pupil have been dismissed after appearing before a school management.

  • Published:
A pregnant schoolgirl leans against the wall.

(Above Whispers)
It is a difficult task for a secondary school pupil Sa’adatu who cannot fish out any of five teachers who got her pregnant.

The instructors of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic located in Kebbi State have been dismissed as a result.

According to Punch News, the scandal has gathered a lot of attention from locals.

A pupil reads to his classmates.

(Press)

 

A committee which submitted its report to the school management on Monday recommended the dismissals.

“The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim has also been expelled from the school.

“Each of the teachers confessed that they had sexual relationship with the victim separately.

“The concerned teachers were sacked, while a male pupil, who was discovered to be her boyfriend, was also expelled,” says a private source who spoke to Punch.

Mallam Oumar Woulandakoye, the vice-principal at the school confirmed to Punch that the teachers were made to appear before a school management board before they were dismissed.

Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands

Fola Olowoigbo,  a 73-year-old man, has been arrested by the police in Lagos, for impregnating a teenager.

Often times, the suspect sends the victim on errands to help foster an intention to sleep with her, Punch News gathered in a report published on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

It gathered that the sexual abuse occurred at Fella Ahmed Street, Agric, Ikorodu, a community Olowoigbo lives alongside victim's mother.

Survival of female corps member in doubt after 15 men raped her at lodge play

A sum of N4000, a handset and iPad, were recovered from the residence of alleged rapist, Saheed.

(ilpopulista)

 

ALSO READ: Husband made to watch as thieves gang rape wife in Cross River

The latter who suspected that her daughter was pregnant found out after pressing her for information.

After some resistance, the teenage girl admitted to her mother that the 73-year-old man was responsible.

“The command is investigating a case of defilement reported against 73-year-old Fola Olowoigbo. The suspect was alleged to have defiled a 14-year-old female child till she became pregnant.

“The suspect, who hailed from Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, is a taxi driver and next-door neighbour of the child’s mother.

"It was said the suspect was always sending the teenager on errands unknown to the mother that he had ulterior motives," SP Chike Oti, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command told Punch News.

