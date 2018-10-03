Pulse.ng logo
Spectranet 4G LTE Celebrates Independence with Blue Freedom MiFi

The entry of Blue Freedom MiFi is premised on the celebration of Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary just as Spectranet aims to deepen internet penetration in the country.

Spectranet 4G LTE Celebrates Independence with Blue Freedom MiFi Launch play

As part of its product development strategy to improve consumers’ internet service experience, Premier Internet Service Provider, Spectranet, introduces new Blue Freedom MiFi with 25GB free data for just 16,000 naira.

Blue Freedom MiFi offers consumers the opportunity to enjoy seamless internet connectivity for business, personal and allied purposes. The new MiFi comes with a lot of benefits:

  • Connect up to 10 users at a time – help connecting several devices or users at a time

  • Child lock facility -customers can block unwanted websites. A very important feature for families where children are exposed to internet

Mike Ogor, Head of Marketing, speaking on the brand aspiration said “The Blue Freedom MiFi is uniquely beautiful, pocket-friendly and trendy, fitting into everyday life of consumers who appreciates elegance and quality services. The battery life can stay up to 8 hours without power source. It has a front display screen that shows your data usage and the balance. It is very easy to carry in your bag or pocket.

“In a nutshell, the Blue Freedom MiFi upgrades the customer to the next level of internet connection and makes him stay ahead of others in style while enjoying additional benefit of fast, reliable and value-for-money internet connectivity. The cost of the Blue Freedom MiFi is N16, 000 only with free 25GB data and free night browsing,” he said.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best 4G LTE Internet Service Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

 

