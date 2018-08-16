news

The main bowl of the Dr Philip Adegbile Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos came alive during the weekend when the final heats of the SprintStar tourney organized by SPAR Nigeria in partnership with Leverage Sports was held.

SPAR Nigeria rewarded all the budding athletes who participated in ten different races in the tourney with numerous gifts which include gift vouchers, medals, and other branded items amongst others. This, in turn, is expected to stir up the young athletes to continually develop their ability in the area of track and field competition for further sporting events.

Speaking at the final, Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith represented by the Marketing Manager, Emmanuel Isangediok, said, “SPAR is delighted to support this noble cause which will help Nigerian youths to discover their latent talents in track and field competition."

In his words, “As a brand, we believe that there is a need to holistically develop the youths and this will deter them from engaging in any youthful vice. With the SprintStar Tourney, students can be rewarded during their long vacation through extra-curricular activities.

While congratulating the winners, Programme Director, Leverage Sports, Moses Ozoumeh said that the maiden edition of the SprintStar Tourney has revealed that Nigerian children have all it takes to compete at various international tourneys if they are effectively groomed after discovery.

While expressing his joy, the winner of 200 meter race male category between the ages of 13-15, Olaolu Olatunde, Headboy and Captain Rugby Team of Temple Secondary School, Ikeja, who won in record time of 21.10 seconds, said he appreciates the effort of SPAR Nigeria in developing his sporting ability further. He added, “I have been able to ascertain that I can be the fastest athlete in school and it has been confirmed here too. I implore other brands to be like SPAR Nigeria in developing sportsmen of the future.”

Similarly, James Melody, the Assistant Sports Perfect of Methodist Girls High School, Yaba who won the 200 meter race, female category noted that her speed has significantly improved and she looks forward to winning more races.

Other winners in the tourney include Edunduwa Onasanya in the 60m female category; Adeoyin Awal and Omotara Timilehin in the 75m male category and Ishola Omowunmi in the 75m female category; Majason Sophia and Ayosanya Ayomide in the 100m female and male categories. Others are Secondi Favour and Elegushi Demilade in the 100m female and male categories respectively.

