Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Spar Nigeria wins outstanding retail brand of the year award

Excellence Awards Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"

This announcement was made at the 6th edition of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards that took place in Lagos on Friday July 6th 2018.

  • Published:
Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award" play

(L-R) John Goldsmith, Marketing Director, SPAR Nigeria receiving the award of the Outstanding Retail Brand of The Year from Dr Olajide Idris, Hon Commissioner for Health, Lagos State and Emmanuel Isangediok, Marketing Manager, SPAR Nigeria at the Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards that took place in Lagos recently.

(File)

SPAR, leading chain of hypermarket stores, has been announced as the 2018 winner of the Outstanding Retail Brand of the Year award.

This announcement was made at the 6th edition of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards that took place in Lagos on Friday July 6th 2018. The award presented to SPAR Nigeria was in recognition of its excellent service delivery and immense contribution to the Nigerian retail sector through her stores located across the country.

Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates outstanding personalities and brands for their contributions in their various industries. The award ceremony, since inception six years ago, has become the benchmark for recognizing and celebrating talents and milestones in the integrated marketing communication industry in Nigeria.

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award" play

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"

(File)

In his response to the recognition of the brand, Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith stated that “SPAR Nigeria is delighted to be recognized as the Outstanding Retail Brand of the Year. SPAR is deeply grateful to the Marketing Edge, the organizers of the Awards for putting together a magnificent platform for Brands to be recognized. We are humbled by this award and see it as an incentive to serve our customers better. It means a lot, especially to the members of staff, these are the people who have built the brands. It's not a prize for one department, it's for the entire organization and we see it as a real honour.

According to him, Our brand philosophy of “My Nigeria My SPAR” is a reflection of our total belief in Nigeria and we would continually provide quality products and services that will enhance the quality of lives of our customers. We will never relent in making meaningful contributions to retail industry at large. ”

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award" play

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"

(File)

Other awards that has been won by SPAR Nigeria include the African Quality Achievement Awards and the Brand of the Year 2016-2017, Supermarket Nigeria by World Branding Awards, London.

About SPAR Nigeria

SPAR Nigeria has grown from one retail store to 12 major outlets nationwide. The store specializes in a wide spread of products, ranging from Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Hot Meals, Wine & Spirits, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Large and Small Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops & Tablets, Perfumes, Watches & Jewellery.

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award" play

Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"

(File)

About SPAR International

SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain has global presence in 48 countries across 4 continents with over 12,750 stores. Apart from Nigeria, SPAR boast of its presence in Angola, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mozambique. Namibia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United kingdom, Zambia, Zimbabwe to name a few.

For more information about SPAR Nigeria visit www.sparnigeria.com

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 In Ondo Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's housebullet
2 Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed...bullet
3 A Father's Pain Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State speaks on...bullet

Related Articles

F&D Speakers Brand rewards karaoke contest winners
VSKIT Video app to share N100 million in "the battle of talents"
Spar Brand kicks off football challenge to enhance customer engagement
H2oh! Water is gonna be jealous
Make More Of Your World BBC World Service continues campaign at University of Lagos
Power Low battery anxiety? Here’s a simple fix
Salebrate Campaign 6 reasons to shop on Jumia during company's 6th anniversary
Western Lotto Lottery brand marks one year anniversary, reiterates commitment to good causes
#SimpleChangeBigImpact GTBank launches social impact challenge, aims to fund community development projects nationwide
Infinix Mobility Smartphone makers open first flagship exclusive store in Nigeria

Metro

64-year-old man kills grandson under the influence of alcohol
Strange But True 64-year-old granddad kills grandson under the influence of alcohol
Man to spend 1 year in prison for stealing she-goat
Good For You Man to spend 1 year in prison for stealing she-goat
Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs
Bad Record In 24 hours, a 14-yr-old girl is raped twice by different gangs