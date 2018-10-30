Pulse.ng logo
SPAR Nigeria opens new outlet in Surulere, Lagos

The hypermarket store, which is the rapidly expanding across the country, has been at the forefront of providing quality retail products to Nigerians in a very cosy environment.

Abiola Otukoya, Mall Manager; Dapo Oluwasusi, Mall Managing Director; Abiodun Balogun, Chairman, all of Leisure Mall; Emmanuel Isangediok, Marketing Manager, SPAR Nigeria; Hargovind Daliyat, Retail Operation Head, SPAR Nigeria and Vasudevan K, Executive Director SPAR Nigeria at the opening of the new SPAR outlet at Leisure Mall, Surulere, Lagos during the weekend.

SPAR Nigeria, leading chain of hypermarket, has increased her footprint in Nigeria by opening a new outlet at Leisure Mall, Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.

The hypermarket store, which is the rapidly expanding across the country, has been at the forefront of providing quality retail products to Nigerians in a very cosy environment. SPAR store in Leisure Mall offer Food, Grocery, Fruits and Vegetables, Butchery & Bakery, Wine & Spirits, Take Away Food, Frozen, Consumer Electronics, Laptops, Mobile phone along with host of other products categories in the household consumption space.

We the opening of the new store, total number of SPAR store in the country has raised to 14 with over 45,000 sq mtrs of retail space.

SPAR now has 8 stores Lagos, 2 each in Abuja and Port Harcourt and One each in Enugu and Calabar.

The outlet which was commissioned in the presence of well-meaning people drawn from corporate and social Nigeria was declared open by the Chairman of Leisure Mall, Mr. Abiodun Balogun, Senior officials of SPAR Nigeria amongst many others.

In his comment at the launch of the new outlet, the Marketing Manager, SPAR Nigeria, Emmanuel Isangediok said, “We are excited to increase our footprint in Lagos by opening this outlet and in Nigeria at large. By opening this outlet, we are reiterating our commitment to improving the retail sector of the economy and through the provision of jobs for the teeming youths.”

According to him, “We are glad to have brought the brand closer to the people of Surulere, Iponri, Orile-Iganmu and environs and it will reduce their travel time to get their products of choice from other outlets with the state,” he added.

While expressing his delight that the International brand is located in Leisure Mall, the Chairman, Mr. Abiodun Balogun, appreciated the brand for situating the outlet in the mall. In his words, “we are glad to host this reputable brand that has been synonymous with quality products and gives customers a wide range of choices in the retail sector in Nigeria. It is our joy that they have decided to open an outlet around this axis of the city and we are sure that they will enjoy the patronage of discerning customers who work and reside around here.”

The maxim of the brand is “My SPAR, My Nigeria” and they have being growing the retail economy by expanding their footprint, supporting local farmers and reaching out to community through noble initiatives.

The hypermarket brand has always translated the shopping experience of Nigerians and every shopper based on their Choice, Quality, Impeccable Service and Valuation addition to her teeming customers. SPAR Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Industries Ltd for its operations in Nigeria.

