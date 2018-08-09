Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Spar Nigeria celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car

SPAR Nigeria Brand celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car, other freebies for Nigerians

The promo which is open for the month of August will be showering shoppers with a new car and over 750 gifts items.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Company celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car, other freebies for Nigerians play

Company celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand new car, other freebies for Nigerians

(File)

SPAR, leading chain of hypermarket stores, is celebrating her 30th Anniversary in Nigeria with a “Scratch and Get Free Gifts” promo for her Nigerian shoppers.

The promo which is open for the month of August will be showering shoppers with a new car and over 750 gifts items. This was announced by the Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith in Lagos.

In the statement of the Head of Marketing, John Goldsmith, “We are delighted to have been in Nigeria for thirty years. We have enjoyed the support and the patronage of Nigerians and we are reciprocating this good gestures through this Scratch and Get Free Gifts Promo.”

In his words, “The promo which will run throughout the month of August at all SPAR outlets nationwide guarantees a gift for every shopper whose spend in any of our stores is 5,000 and above. There are over 750 different types of products as giveaway, these includes Nissan Almera Saloon car,  Televisions, washing machines, Gas cookers, Fridges, Laptops, Perfumes, Wines & Spirits, Bags, SPAR Gift cards and so much more.

SPAR Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Industries Limited for its operations in Nigeria. The hypermarket brand takes cognizance of the various kinds of shopping missions and adapts its products and services in respect of Choice, Quality, Service and Value to translate the entire shopping experience for Nigerians.

About SPAR Nigeria

SPAR Nigeria has grown from one retail store to 12 major outlets nationwide. The store specializes in a wide spread of products, ranging from Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Hot Meals, Wine & Spirits, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Large and Small Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops & Tablets, Perfumes, Watches & Jewellery.

About SPAR International

SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain has global presence in 48 countries across 4 continents with over 12,750 stores. Apart from Nigeria, SPAR boast of its presence in Angola, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mozambique. Namibia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United kingdom, Zambia, Zimbabwe to name a few.

For more information about SPAR Nigeria visit www.sparnigeria.com

 

Social media handles

Twitter: @SPARNigeria

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SPAR.NG/

Instagram: @spar_nigeria

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Spiritual ritual Woman dies in coffin she was sleeping in during...bullet
3 The Bakana Hero Rivers community, mum mourn man who died saving 13...bullet

Related Articles

Spar Brand kicks off football challenge to enhance customer engagement
Excellence Awards Spar Nigeria wins "outstanding retail brand of the year award"
F&D Speakers Brand rewards karaoke contest winners
Heineken Brand’s 192 countries campaign closes in on 1 billion impressions
Star Lager Beer brand executes Nigeria's biggest consumer promo
In Lagos Harpic refurbishes 25 public toilet units in 4 communities
Tecno Brand gives out 4m naira in #LightUpYourDreams promo
JJW Abuja Johnnie Jazz and Whisky delivers flavourful experience with Simi and Lagbaja
Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
Jameson The most distruptive brand experience comes to Abuja

Metro

Woman speaks on man who killed 7 women he met on dating sites
Love Scammer Woman recounts encounter with 27-yr-old man who killed 7 women he met on dating sites
RIF Trust assures clients of safety, security and ease of travel
RIF Trust Company assures clients of safety, security, ease of travel; explains vision
Fake dollar merchants arrested in Lagos
419 Police arrest fake dollar merchants in Lagos
Rape continues to gain awareness as an outright wrong that needs to be eradicated.
Pure Evil 45-yr-old man rapes 5-yr-old girl in Ajah