SPAR, leading chain of hypermarket stores, is celebrating her 30th Anniversary in Nigeria with a “Scratch and Get Free Gifts” promo for her Nigerian shoppers.

The promo which is open for the month of August will be showering shoppers with a new car and over 750 gifts items. This was announced by the Head of Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith in Lagos.

In the statement of the Head of Marketing, John Goldsmith, “We are delighted to have been in Nigeria for thirty years. We have enjoyed the support and the patronage of Nigerians and we are reciprocating this good gestures through this Scratch and Get Free Gifts Promo.”

In his words, “The promo which will run throughout the month of August at all SPAR outlets nationwide guarantees a gift for every shopper whose spend in any of our stores is 5,000 and above. There are over 750 different types of products as giveaway, these includes Nissan Almera Saloon car, Televisions, washing machines, Gas cookers, Fridges, Laptops, Perfumes, Wines & Spirits, Bags, SPAR Gift cards and so much more.

SPAR Nigeria is a part of the global retail chain originating from Holland. SPAR international has given the Master Franchise of the SPAR brand to Artee Industries Limited for its operations in Nigeria. The hypermarket brand takes cognizance of the various kinds of shopping missions and adapts its products and services in respect of Choice, Quality, Service and Value to translate the entire shopping experience for Nigerians.

About SPAR Nigeria

SPAR Nigeria has grown from one retail store to 12 major outlets nationwide. The store specializes in a wide spread of products, ranging from Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Hot Meals, Wine & Spirits, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Large and Small Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops & Tablets, Perfumes, Watches & Jewellery.

About SPAR International

SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain has global presence in 48 countries across 4 continents with over 12,750 stores. Apart from Nigeria, SPAR boast of its presence in Angola, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mozambique. Namibia, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United kingdom, Zambia, Zimbabwe to name a few.

