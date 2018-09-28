Pulse.ng logo
South African Airways marks 20 years of excellent service in Nigeria

For two decades, we have happily taken to the skies as we transcend beyond boundaries of countries, language and cultures, uniting families and fostering business partnerships.

South African Airways celebrates 20 years of excellent service in Nigeria with remarkable global recognition play South African Airways celebrates 20 years of excellent service in Nigeria with remarkable global recognition (File)

Celebration is in the air, as December 2018 marks the 20th year anniversary of South African Airways in Nigeria as we celebrate two decades of service. It has been a worthwhile journey as we have consistently managed to soar high in the face of every obstacle, by offering our passengers the best and putting you at the centre of all our decision making.

Over the years, we have become a global airline whose excellence has garnered us various awards and acknowledgements. Some of our recent accolades include:

2017: Business Traveller Magazine’s Best Airline in Africa (9th year running), Global Traveller’s Best Airline to Africa (14th year running), Sunday Times’ Coolest Domestic Airline, and Skytrax’s 4-Star Rating (15th year running).

2018: Apex Regional Passenger Choice Awards for Best Seat Comfort, Best Cabin Service, Best Food and Beverage, and Best Overall in Africa, and Skytrax’s 4-Star rating (16th year running).

SAA is a member of Star Alliance, the biggest airline alliance in the world. SAA serves 32 destinations in 23 countries. SAA services the South African domestic market with destinations like Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and East London. SAA also flies to a range of regional and international destinations, including: São Paulo, London, Frankfurt, Perth, Hong Kong, New York, and Washington. 

As a reputable airline, we are dedicated to setting high standards in everything that we do. From our warm African hospitality and luxurious airport lounges, to our in-flight menu created by renowned chefs. We aim to deliver a world-class experience every time. Choosing SAA is choosing an airline you can bank on anytime and any day. Some of the benefits you enjoy on our flights include; seat-back TV screens on long haul flights, 2 | 4 | 2 seat layout, AirScape inflight entertainment with Audio Video On Demand (AVOD), our award-winning inflight magazine, Sawubona, and long haul amenity kits in Business and Economy Class.

It has truly been an amazing journey, as we look back at our journey thus far in humility, and look forward to welcoming you on-board one of our aircrafts again soon.

 

