The police in Lagos are aware of reports concerning Richard Giwa, a student who steals his father's money to pay back when he gets a job.

This is according to Punch News who confirms that the amount, N135,000 was taken from the bank account of Ade Giwa his father.

The latter receives a sum of N140,000 from a former place of work as severance fee for termination of employment of Ade and other colleagues.

He explains this to Punch in a report published on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

“Richard has done this criminal act before. He looks so gentle that when you see him, you will think he cannot commit such an act.

“The company I was working for was shut down in April 2017. We thought we would be called back, only for me to get a retirement letter in December 2017.

“In March, my boss sent N140,000 to me as part payment of my severance pay. Richard came home, saw the alert, gradually transferred N135,000 from the account and fled the house.

“I was shocked when I saw the balance in my account. So, I went to my bank and it was there that I was asked who Richard Giwa was and I said he is my son.

"My account statement was printed for me and I saw the transfer. I went to his mother’s house in Amikanle, but I was told that he was nowhere to be found.”

Richard Giwa laments about stingy father

Richard Giwa took the money belonging to 65-year-old dad to service a career ambition. He needed cash to sort out the expenses of his final year school project at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

The young Giwa knows his father to be stingy. One who has neglected him and his mother.

He is 22 years old and he just wants to succeed.

“At first, I thought my father did not have money to take care of us. But later, I discovered that he just did not want to take care of us. He is always saying that I am not his son.

“My father is not computer literate; his phone is always with me. I realise that whenever he goes out, I will receive a debit alert on his phone. I told my mum that my dad had been withdrawing money; he just did not want to give us, but my mum said I should leave him alone.

“There was a day he went out and a debit alert message popped up on his phone and a friend said he saw him eating in a restaurant. He is not concerned about our wellbeing.

“Someone called me from school that I had to pay all the fees I owed and I asked my father for money. He said he did not have; it was my final year in school. I asked my mum, she had nothing to offer.

“Since I don’t want to have an extra year, I transferred N100,000 to pay for my school project and other fees. If I actually want to take his money, I will transfer everything and he will not see me again.”