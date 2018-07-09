Pulse.ng logo
Son accused of joining Black Axe has caused mum to faint

Heartbreak OOU student accused of joining Black Axe has caused mum to faint

The news about her son's arrest was not handled well by a mum who fainted afterwards.

  • Published:
Son accused of joining Black Axe has caused mum to faint play

Concerned neighbours attempt to revive a woman who fainted after learning about son's arrest.

(IG/Instablog9ja)

Neighbours had a hard time calming down a mum who fainted after learning about her son's arrest by the police reported to have nabbed him for being a Black Axe member.

According to a report on IG, her child who studies at the Olabisi Onabanjo University was apprehended alongside other colleagues for wearing black T-shirts in a club.

 

They were reportedly arrested on Friday, July 6, 2018.

Mr. Adeosun Williams the president of the Student Union Government of the institution reportedly claimed that the students were made to give a false statement with details claiming that they were arrested the following day.

Black Axe members reportedly had an anniversary on this date which symbolises the day of its creation.

SARS take illegal raid to hostel of university students in 4 am break in

Serious minded SARS operatives have staged a 4:am break in at a hostel occupied by students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State (AAU).

In a footage shared on Instagram, a group of men believed to be policemen were seen as they forcibly entered the apartment of the undergraduates.

Their figures as they took turns to enter the residence of the students were obvious despite the early morning darkness.

ALSO READ: It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi

In one of the rooms located in bungalow-shaped home, ruins from a no-nonsense search was laid bare in the open.

According to the IG post, the students who had just had a party were beaten for refusing to open the door.

Son accused of joining Black Axe has caused mum to faint play

Some SARS operatives have been found guilty of unprofessional behaviour.

(Tribune Online)

 

A report also confirmed that the undergraduates had suspected a robbery, a reason why they were reluctant to grant access to the policemen.

It was gathered that some students who failed to offer bribe to the policemen were taken away.

