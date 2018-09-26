Soldier reportedly strips driver naked for overtaking him

news

A 'danfo' driver has experienced a harsh treatment from a soldier who reportedly stripped him naked for overtaking his car.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 23, 2018, according to an Instagram post which also captured the event in a video.

In the clip, the army officer was seen punishing the driver who also had the windshield of his vehicle damaged by the soldier.

One of the bus passengers observed that “the driver was assaulted because he overtook the soldier’s car. Unbelievable right? The soldier came down with his hockey stick and shattered the windows, not minding if anyone would get hurt.



"The driver was begging him for something he didn’t even do. He stripped him naked and beat him black and blue. Told him he would kill him and ‘nothing go happen’.



"For the women who dared speak up, the soldier threatened to go fetch female soldiers from the barracks to come beat them up, the impunity was alarming. Please make this go viral until this soldier is bought to book.“