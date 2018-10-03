Sold yoghurt for 30 years, gets N3m from an old customer

news

On October 1, 2018, Nigerian Twitter user, @IkechuQwu documented how a yogurt seller in Kaduna was given N3m by a now grown and rich old customer he gave free yogurt as a kid. Good deeds indeed never die.

Apparently, there’s a reward for hard work and good tidings. @IkechuQwu says the yogurt seller is near famous for how he treats kids around him in Kaduna, giving them free yogurt when they have no money. This deed familiarized him with his Samaritan.

Also known as, President Okonkwo, @IkechuQwu tweets that, “He sold yogurt for 30 years in Kaduna and was always nice to young children and gave them free yogurt when they had no money.

He continues, “His good deeds came back haunting him when one of his child customers, now grown, surprised him with a 3 million Naira Cheque as appreciation.”

Person wey go remember you go remember you. Just pray it comes at the right time.