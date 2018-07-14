Pulse.ng logo
SO&U nails it again with Glo latest Ad

Glo World Cup ad impresses with an ingenuity that blends football and African rhythm to our delight.

  Published:

The moment when champs fight with their swift legs to pass and chase the ball, their rocky legs to protect their territory, their fast moves to kick at their target and their long hands to catch the ball has been on your screens, with tension in your face. It’s the World Cup.

It’s no news that at a time like this, the biggest brands try to outdo themselves to appeal to you and your football spirit.

While we say we are used to the normalcy of ads with cheesy football elements because of the season, we still get captured by intriguing ones that move our spirit.

SO&U nails it again with Glo latest Ad play

SO&U nails it again with Glo latest Ad

(SO&U)

 

Glo World Cup ad impresses with an ingenuity that blends football and African rhythm to our delight. This was cleverly crafted by their creative agency, SO&U.

Yes, the same agency behind that viral Mother’s Day campaign that got everyone nostalgic about the tools our parents sometimes deploy to discipline us.

We did not expect Glo’s story telling to blend each football skill from dribbles, heading, to chesting and back flips with different African dance steps portraying a deep connection.

This makes us think that perhaps there is a possibility that our music and dance steps have always prepared us for that moment when we take our place on the football field whether we win or loose.

play

 

 Wherever the game leads us, we pour ourselves, expressing our passion.

This passion is in our every move, our sweats, it’s in the tension the game brings and the excitement the goals make us feel.

This is how good advertising should make you feel. It has the power to grab your attention with or without your consent, and make you enjoy every minute of it.

play

 

Only a brand invested in its people digs deep enough to know what connections to build, so kudos to GLO for being a bold client and well done to the SO&U team for a compelling storytelling.

