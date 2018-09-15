Pulse.ng logo
Smirnoff X1 Tour: Enugu defies rain to party

Smirnoff X1 Tour Enugu defies rain to party with Dj Spinall, Mayorkun, Peruzzi

The first leg of the Smirnoff X1 Tour delivered an unforgettable night of sick dance moves and lit hairstyles.

  • Published:
(Smirnoff)

On Friday 7th September, Enugu City Mall was turned up to the max for a night of music and self-expression.

The first leg of the Smirnoff X1 Tour delivered an unforgettable night of sick dance moves and lit hairstyles.

The tour kick-off had Enugu rockers show up in large numbers to freely express themselves. Smirnoff mixologists kept the drinks flowing with awesome cocktails made with the delicious taste of X1 Intense Chocolate.

(Smirnoff)
Even the rain was not enough to stop the party thanks to Top Boy, DJ Spinall who held the dance floor down with hit after hit.

DMW hitmaker, Mayorkun took the crowd to a different level with his performance of ‘Bobo’, ‘Che Che’ and ‘Mama’. Peruzzi, the final act of the night, shut down the show with smash hit ‘Amaka’.

Enugu was the 1st to taste this party experience so keep your ears open because this 8-city party tour could be coming to your city soon.

Stay woke! Follow @smirnoffng and #SmirnoffX1 on Instagram for all the latest scoop.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.

