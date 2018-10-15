Small time to big time

news

Christian Emenike Ude was a young man with a vision but no opportunity to actualize the vision.

Starting out in trading, Christian struggled to make ends meet from his small shop in the Ogbete Market, Enugu. He was at the mercy of the big distributors who taught him the ropes.

His life turned around when he met Nestlé who did not only provide him with products for distribution, but also gave him a support structure for development as a distributor.

Twenty years down the line, Christian has become one of the biggest distributors of Nestlé products in Nigeria and in West Africa. His story is one out of the thousands whose lives have been changed through the opportunities Nestlé provides across its value chain. This principle is called Creating Shared Value (CSV), and is embedded in the way Nestlé does business.

Nestlé is committed to improving the livelihoods of individuals and families connected to its business. This is why we provide opportunities for individuals like Christian to grow and thrive.

Nestlé Nigeria

#thisisourjourney

Creating Shared Value (CSV)

This is a featured post