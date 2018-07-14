news

Currently the name on everyone’s lips, Slimcase gave fans and students of the University of Ibadan (U.I) as well as those of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) a taste of the SaintSamiGanja fever with energetic performances in their campuses.

Two events in two different states, but Slimcase proved equal to the task as he gave the crowd the time of their lives with simultaneous electrifying performances in both campuses.

Slimcase who was received by mammoth crowds in both campuses, who trooped in from various locations to have a first hand feel of Otunba Lamba even as the security had to be at their best to keep the overjoyed fans from mobbing their beloved star.

Slimcase in his usual manner didn’t disappoint as he left the crowd yearning for even more as he dished out his compendium of hit songs simultaneously to the pleasure of the fans.

Watch video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlNy8J0HSXA/?taken-by=slimcaseupdates

