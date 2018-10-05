Pulse.ng logo
Slay queen doesn't pay, hairdresser pulls her hair out

Public Disgrace Hairdresser tries to pull out hair of 'slay queen' who refused to pay [video]

The incident was captured on video by passersby.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Video: Slay queen doesn't pay, hairdresser pulls her hair out play

Female fights now get celebrated on social media, the latest features a scorned hairdresser vs. a 'slay queen' who refused to pay

It was a bright day in Ekpoma, Edo State on September 27, 2018 until a hairdresser made hair for a young woman who refused to pay.

All days for the thief, one day for the owner

The young woman, dubbed a ‘slay queen’ across the internet in the now viral video, published on news platform, Instablog9ja is seen dressed in an orange gown, with a grey sweater tied around her waist, while the supposed hairdresser was dressed in a charcoal grey sweatpants, stripped on the side with black lines and a red crop top, that revealed her black underwear.

She seemed so determined to pull the braided hair she had made for the ‘slay queen’ who was basically trying to stop her from pulling the hair straight from her scalp — which could be dangerous for her scalp, it could bleed, that it felt like her anger was one she had bottled in for a while.

ALSO READ: Drunk police officer shoots two of his colleagues

The matter ensued on a tarred road, in Ekpoma, Edo State and okada can be seen parading the road as the round street fight ensued. It was truly an ugly sight that sought to reinforce why you should not mess with the average Edo person.

The video

Trust phone-obsessed, internet-drunk millennials to capture the moment in real time, before unleashing on social media for potential ‘viral things’. The hairdresser was only stopped from pulling the braids out with her determination by a male intervener who separated them with a violent whip of his belt on the two female fighters.

As the video ends, the intervener was also be attacked by another female bystander for separating the fighters.

Watch the video here;

 

