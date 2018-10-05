news

It was a bright day in Ekpoma, Edo State on September 27, 2018 until a hairdresser made hair for a young woman who refused to pay.

All days for the thief, one day for the owner

The young woman, dubbed a ‘slay queen’ across the internet in the now viral video, published on news platform, Instablog9ja is seen dressed in an orange gown, with a grey sweater tied around her waist, while the supposed hairdresser was dressed in a charcoal grey sweatpants, stripped on the side with black lines and a red crop top, that revealed her black underwear.

She seemed so determined to pull the braided hair she had made for the ‘slay queen’ who was basically trying to stop her from pulling the hair straight from her scalp — which could be dangerous for her scalp, it could bleed, that it felt like her anger was one she had bottled in for a while.

The matter ensued on a tarred road, in Ekpoma, Edo State and okada can be seen parading the road as the round street fight ensued. It was truly an ugly sight that sought to reinforce why you should not mess with the average Edo person.

The video

Trust phone-obsessed, internet-drunk millennials to capture the moment in real time, before unleashing on social media for potential ‘viral things’. The hairdresser was only stopped from pulling the braids out with her determination by a male intervener who separated them with a violent whip of his belt on the two female fighters.

As the video ends, the intervener was also be attacked by another female bystander for separating the fighters.

Watch the video here;