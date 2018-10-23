Simba launches KStar specialised power backup solutions

news

Simba Industries, one of the leading companies in the power backup industry in Nigeria, has introduced KStar UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems to the market. KStar is recognised for its specialised power backup solutions, capable of handling mission-critical electrical equipment including hospital diagnostic and surgical apparatus, data centres and Bank ATMs.

Unlike traditional Online UPS systems, KStar products can handle a wide range of applications which have peculiar power needs, such as factory machinery, where power requirements at startup are huge, and where power failure can often lead to significant cost escalation, as machines need to cool down and be restarted.

Speaking at the unveiling event held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Lagos on Thursday, October 19, 2018, the representative of Simba Industries, Mr Prasanna Sridhar, explained that KStar is the sixth largest manufacturer of UPS in the world, offering high quality products and full service support to more than 90 countries.

MR Sridhar noted that the different ranges of KStar UPS can cater to every power demand and needs across different sectors, including manufacturing, oil and gas, medical establishments, businesses and other key industries. “Hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world depends on reliable power back-up solutions for their critical systems. Downtime is simply not an option for them, as it results in potentially millions of dollars of losses per second. The KStar UPS draws on the latest research and development to offer unparallelled power backup solutions for a diverse range of industries” he said.

Mr Suresh Kumar, Head of Simba Service, the group’s awarding winning Service division, further added that KStar UPS is supported by Simba Service in Nigeria, which provides power audit consultation, installation, 24 hour customer support, and Annual Maintenance Contracts. He noted, “At Simba, we believe that total customer satisfaction is only achieved, when a good quality product is supported by attentive and responsive customer care and after sales service. Simba Service is at the heart of our value proposition to customers.”

KStar offers an extensive range of UPS solutions, including Online Transformer/ Transformer-less UPS, Line Interactive UPS and Modular UPS all of which are aimed at delivering optimised energy sourcing, cost savings as well as minimising downtime – thereby meeting the critical needs of its customers in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

