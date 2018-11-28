ShopToMyDoor: You can still get amazing Black Friday Deals from US online stores

news

The US Black Friday Deals are not over, there are still millions of items from over 80,000 online stores you shop from using your Nigerian bank card and @shop2mydoor will deliver to your door in 5 to 7 days anywhere in Nigeria.

These loads of savings are amazing, and you can start up a business using #ShopToMyDoor’s fast delivery service via air shipping or ocean shipping. It’s so affordable for as little as $14.

Remember, you also stand a chance to win free ocean shipping of a car, generator, fridge, gas cooker and many other products you buy from USA.

But that’s not all, @shop2mydoor is giving $1000, $500, $100 and $50 to winners of the snap share and win challenge. All you need do is shop US sales, take picture or make a video of your delivery. Post it and tag @shop2mydoor to win. The more likes and share you get the higher your chances of winning.

This is a featured post