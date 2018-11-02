Pulse.ng logo
She killed a boss who wanted to rape her, she gets executed

Maid who in self-defence killed her boss that wanted to rape her has been executed

She was also reportedly raped by nine Saudi Men before she was taken into custody after she was apprehended.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
She killed a boss who wanted to rape her, she gets executed play

Tutu Turswalati who in self-defence killed a boss who wanted to rape her has been executed

(Tribunnews)

In 2010, an Indonesian maid named Tuti Tursilawati from Majalengka, working in Taif, Saudi Arabia killed her boss for trying to rape her.

The mother of one beat him to death with a stick in self-defense, after he tried to rape her. After this infamous incident, she ran away. But before she was taken into custody, several reports claim she was raped by nine Saudi men.

Migrant Care, a non-governmental organization into protecting the rights of Indonesians working abroad has said that the incident occurred only nine months after Tursilawati arrived in Saudi Arabia and she had been expressed fear that her boss was going to rape her.

In 2011, she was convicted and sentenced to death — one of 18 Indonesians on death row in Saudi Arabia at the time.

On Monday, October 29, 2018, she was executed for the same offence without either Ms. Tursilawati’s family or the Indonesian government being informed in advance — this was the third time in three years Saudi Arabia will execute an Indonesian without diplomatic information to the Indonesian Government.

This comes after the murder of Indonesian journalist, Jamal Khasoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

ALSO READ: Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrest

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters Tuesday that, “Tuti’s execution was carried out without [prior notification]. I also summoned the Saudi ambassador in Jakarta to meet me in Bali.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has filed a complaint with Saudi foreign minister after Tursilawati’s unexpected execution.

In 2015, Indonesia banned her Citizens from traveling to 21 middle-eastern countries after reports of abuse. Jakarta Post also reports that 20 Indonesians remain on death row in Saudi Arabia.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

