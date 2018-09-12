Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Share your #ExtraOrdinaryStories and inspire someone today

Guinness Brand urges you to share your #ExtraordinaryStories and inspire someone today

Basketmouth boldly decided to go where no one else had gone opting for a career in comedy.

  • Published:

We all have stories of passion and bravery that can inspire others. Ace comedian, Basketmouth and clothier to the stars, Mai Atafo, have taken the lead in sharing their extraordinary journeys. 

Both men have become household names in their respective industries doing things in extraordinary ways. With Mai Atafo, it was about pursuing the burning desire to quit a high-paying job for his true passion – fashion. Basketmouth boldly decided to go where no one else had gone opting for a career in comedy.

In these videos, Basketmouth and Mai Atafo share their extraordinary stories and it is time to share yours! So join the conversation. Proudly brought to you by Guinness.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
2 Mental Health Final year student commits suicidebullet
3 Incest I only ‘chopped’ her twice - Father explains daughter’s pregnancybullet

Related Articles

Jhybo Rapper arrested by SARS over gun photo on his phone
Dotun OAP gets a taste of SARS treatment over colour of hair
Teju Babyface Celebrities storm comedian's twins naming ceremony [Photos]
Pulse List See 5 adorable videos of your favourite celebrity kids
SuperSport Azeez Ashalejo recounts his wonderful experience on DStv Fanalysis Group
Pulse List Celebrities who have thrown big parties for their kids this year
Basketmouth Comedian drags NAHCO staff on Instagram
Basketmouth Comedian hosts billionaire, Femi Otedola in his home
Basketmouth Okey Bakassi, Capone, JJ Williams, I Go Save, others to perform at Lord of the Ribs Festival 2018
Guinness Extraordinary Story A.J. City to the world: The extraordinary story of Basketmouth

Metro

Infinixlaunches the most intelligent smartphone NOTE 5 Stylus powered by Google
Infinix Brand launches the most intelligent smartphone NOTE 5 Stylus powered by Google
Man commits suicide, chewed SIM card found in his mouth
Mysterious Death Man commits suicide, chewed SIM card found in his mouth
Many years after marriage, housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives
Feeling Cheated Many years after marriage, housewife discovers husband has 2 other wives
Man commits suicide, chewed SIM card found in his mouth
All Alone Gas explosion victim visits hospital on a bike despite bad injuries