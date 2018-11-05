Project Safe Access helps children regain their childhood by encouraging them to speak out, and by putting a stop to child sexual abuse.
Project Safe Access helps children regain their childhood by encouraging them to speak out, and by putting a stop to child sexual abuse.
In Nigeria, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 10 boys will experience sexual violence before they turn 18. While intervention can have lasting positive outcomes for children’s well-being, access to intervention usually requires disclosure. The Cece Yara Foundation established the first toll-free Child Helpline and Child Advocacy Centre in Nigeria to encourage reporting and disclosures. They aim to connect victims to professional services by creating a robust interactive platform that provides access to support and information via the web, SMS and Mobile Applications.
They also intend to establish more Child Advocacy Centres and Community Mini Child Centres to reach children in communities without access to phones and the web.
Please vote now to double their funding ➡ https://bit.ly/2Qi2lFx #GICAfrica #CeceYaraCares
