Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay

Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie

The man identified as Mandewo is reported to have told H-Metro that the woman known as Trish within their circles wrestled him off the apartment when he refused to disclose his Ecocash details.

Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay play

A sex-hungry man who contracted the services of a prostitute for a quickie ended up being hospitalised after the lady reportedly threw him from the third floor of a storey building due to disagreement over payment.

Reports say the incident happened at Dana Place in the Avenues area in Zimbabwe.

According to withinnigeria.com, the man, only identified as Mandewo, sustained head, back and leg injuries and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

He is reported to have told H-Metro that the woman known as Trish within their circles and resides in Flat Room number 17 wrestled him off the apartment when he refused to disclose his Ecocash details.

“I hooked her in the street and we agreed on $5 for sex but she demanded $100 soon after the quickie.

 “I was prepared to add $10 but she kept on demanding my Ecocash details and when I refused she wrestled me along with her flat mate and threw me over the window.

Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay play

 

 “She took my car keys and I want to believe she has gone and searched the vehicle or disappeared with the car if she is licensed to drive,” said.

When officials asked Mandewo to give details of his family so they could contact them he declined, apparently in order to save his face. All he showed concern about was the safety of his car.

Some eye witnesses at Dana Place where the incident happened said: “We heard him calling for help and we saw him hanging by the window and fell down as we tried to rush to the room. The lady reported to have hooked him ran away and we managed to apprehend two of the ladies who stay in that flat.”

Meanwhile, Police reportedly attended to Mandewo before he was subsequently rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

