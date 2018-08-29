Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

See 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a ghost

Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a skull

Kalaca Skull has underwent a surgical procedures that include the cutting of his nose, tongue and ears while his eyes are tattooed on his face.

  • Published:
See 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a ghost play

Kalaca Skull has underwent a surgical procedures that include the cutting of his nose, tongue and ears cut off while his eyes are tattooed on his face.

(Instagram)

A 22-year-old man has cut off his nose and two ears just to look like a ghost.

The 22-year-old is a Colombian known as Kalaca Skull but born Eric Yeiner Hincapie Ramirez.

To achieve his aim, Kalaca Skull has underwent a surgical procedures that include the cutting of his nose, tongue and ears while his eyes are tattooed on his face.

play (Instagram)

 

Through surgical means, Kalaca Skull had the lower half of his nose and ear lobes removed.

The process

Kalaca Skull had several parts of his head cut off in his aim to appear like a ghost.

ALSO READ: Zombie boy who worked with Lady Gaga is dead

In the same vein, his tongue was split in half and tattooed to a blue-grey colour before tattooing large black eye-sockets around his eyes.

play (Instagram)

 

Large teeth and hollow space was shaded in ink around his mouth and his hair was shaved into a mow-hawk style to show off his head tattoos.

Mum refused granting 22-year-old wish to cut nose, ears

Kalaca Skull had always wanted to have his wish to look like a ghost with his face appearing like a skull but his mum never granted his wish.

play (Instagram)

 

The 22-year-old also noted that he started modifying his face after his mother died because she didn’t approve of it.

He told Rio Noticias website: “Body modifications are a personal decision and should not be judged.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
2 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Zombie Boy Popular tattooed model who worked with Lady Gaga is dead
Sad! Man suspected to be insane reportedly stabs Ekiti monarch to death
P.T.S.D Woman survives boat accident but she is still living in P.H's deep waters
The Bakana Hero Rivers community, mum mourn man who died saving 13 in boat accident
Hero Until The End Man dies from exhaustion after rescuing 13 in boat accident
Killer Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death
Video Man catches his wife and another man having sex in a car
Cruel Child 27-year-old man absconds after killing mum for not giving him N20,000
Christ Embassy Believers take part in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's event instead of watching football
The Punisher Man who beats wife too much killed by in-laws

Metro

Assassins kill NUPENG boss seeking re-election
In Ogun Police arrest pastor over ritual killing
42-year-old bricklayer kills lover after having sex with her
Callous 42-year-old bricklayer kills lover after having sex with her
Man removes father's eye for not giving him his inheritance
Too Dependent Man removes father's eye for not giving him his inheritance
Political party business takes woman close to the point of death
Dangerous Game Political party business takes woman close to the point of death