Security guard docked over alleged theft of projector, laptop

A 27-year-old security guard, Simon Ugee, was on Thursday brought before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged theft of a projector and laptop.

Ugee, a security guard with John Owens Security & Guard Nigeria Ltd., Abuja, was arraigned on a count charge of theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, Joshua Ayanna, told the court that Awe Sunday of the same address, reported the matter at Garki Police Station on Aug.6.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, who was seconded to Wooden Horse Nursery & Primary School, Area 2, Garki, Abuja as a security guard, was the only person on duty when the alleged theft occurred.

Ayanna said that the defendant called his employer on the same date to inform them that the school he was guarding was broken into by unidentified persons and a projector and an Acer laptop carted away.

The prosecutor also alleged that during police investigation, there was no proof of forced entry into the office where the items were stolen.

He also said it was discovered that the key to that office was in the possession of the defendant at the time of the incident.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Abdulmajid Oniyangi, granted the defendant bail of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oniyangi adjourned the case until Sept.10 for hearing.