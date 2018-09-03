School owner tortures staff with dog for running side hustle

news

A school owner, Mrs Joy Ose Uwadiae who reportedly tortured a former employee with a dog has been arrested by the police. The victim, Miss Faith Amedu was allegedly 'punished' for collecting practical fees from students of Ben Victoria Academy.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), Amedu used to work as a bursar in the school where Uwadiae is also the proprietress.

The physical abuse reportedly suffered by the victim has received the attention of a human rights activist, Kola Edokpayi who gives an update on Facebook.

"On 8th day of August,2018, we reported on Social Media how a Proprietress in Benin (Mrs Joy Ose Uwadiae) locked one Miss Faith Amedu in a room for thirteen (13) days, stripped her naked, tortutured and unleashed her dog on her for collecting additional #5,000 for enrolment without her consent.

"Taking into cognizance, the level violation of the girl's fundamental human rights, We filed a formal petition to the State Commissioner of Police, the Proprietress was thereafter arrested by Officers attached to Ogida Division and both parties were transfered to the State Command Headquarters and the matter was assigned to Anti Vice Unit.

"The woman was granted bail to a reliable surety after spending two days in Police net," Edokpayi noted in a post shared on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Pictures provided by LIB show wounds on Miss Faith Amedu's body. The injury affected her upper body, arms and legs.