Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

School owner tortures staff with dog for running side hustle

No Human Feelings School owner tortures staff with dog for running side hustle

A human rights activist and his supporters is seeking justice for a lady who was reportedly assaulted by her boss.

  • Published:
School owner tortures staff with dog for running side hustle play

Miss Faith Amedu worked as a bursar at the Ben Victoria Academy. She was reportedly abused by her boss for collecting extra tuition fees from students of the school.

(Facebook/Kola Edokpayi)

A school owner, Mrs Joy Ose Uwadiae who reportedly tortured a former employee with a dog has been arrested by the police. The victim, Miss Faith Amedu was allegedly 'punished' for collecting practical fees from students of Ben Victoria Academy.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), Amedu used to work as a bursar in the school where Uwadiae is also the proprietress.

School owner tortures staff with dog for running side hustle play

The injury a lady reportedly sustained in the hands of her former boss has healed, but the scars have served as a fresh reminder.

(LIB)

 

The physical abuse reportedly suffered by the victim has received the attention of a human rights activist, Kola Edokpayi who gives an update on Facebook.

"On 8th day of August,2018, we reported on Social Media how a Proprietress in Benin (Mrs Joy Ose Uwadiae) locked one Miss Faith Amedu in a room for thirteen (13) days, stripped her naked, tortutured and unleashed her dog on her for collecting additional #5,000 for enrolment without her consent.

"Taking into cognizance, the level violation of the girl's fundamental human rights, We filed a formal petition to the State Commissioner of Police, the Proprietress was thereafter arrested by Officers attached to Ogida Division and both parties were transfered to the State Command Headquarters and the matter was assigned to Anti Vice Unit.

"The woman was granted bail to a reliable surety after spending two days in Police net," Edokpayi noted in a post shared on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

ALSO READ: 2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle set her ablaze for pooing

School owner tortures staff with dog for running side hustle play

Mrs Joy Ose Uwadiae is reportedly the proprietress at Ben Victoria Academy. It was alleged that she locked up a bursar at her school for collecting money from students without her permission.

(Facebook/Kola Edokpayi)

 

Pictures provided by LIB show wounds on Miss Faith Amedu's body. The injury affected her upper body, arms and legs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a...bullet
2 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

It Is Tough In Nigeria Pregnant grandmum sells daughter's child for 200k
'Kolo Mental' Boyfriend bans his babe from posting on Snapchat
Abusing Her Innocence 14-yr-old girl raped by 17 men working in her apartment
Petty Excuse Man who rapes 6-yr-old daughter blames it on wife's absence
Child Abuse Father tortures children after pastor accuses them of witchcraft
Judgement Day Kindergarten school teacher on trial for child porn
In The Mood Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knifepoint and sexually abuses him

Metro

Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother
Sad Crocodile eats 5-month-old baby, mother
Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too
Tit For Tat Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too [Video]
Victor Moses Chelsea forward unveiled as Binomo brand ambassador
3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed
The End 3 young cultists made to dig out fresh corpse of man they killed