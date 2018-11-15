SARS operatives extorts, sexually harasses pretty lady

news

Earlier this year, championed by Olusegun Awosanya A.K.A. Segalink and veteran rapper, Ruggedman, the campaign to #EndSars and their years of brutality toward the average Nigerian, especially youths gained traction that transcended social media website, Twitter to real life.

A few months ago, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo became the toast of millennials when he announced the immediate restructuring of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), terrorizing Nigerians into another body and ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to immediately make arrangements to that effect.

For that, the Vice President became Pulse’s Prop of the Week Ending, August 19, 2018. However, Nigerians harbored fears that the people causing problems under the name was still going to remain within the job and under a different name when they are really the problem, not the name.

Those fears have been confirmed as valid. Late on November 14, 2018, a Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based lady, Olorogun Mabel Peters narrated how she was extorted, intimidated and sexually assaulted by members of SARS while she was moving on her own.

She narrated this account via her Instagram page, @prettymaa_. This comes after members of the Nigerian Police recently killed the daughter of ex-Minister, Anita Akapson.

She narrated that, “Today is definitely one of my worst days. I woke up a bit feverish with a slight headache so I canceled my activities for the day, at about 6:30 pm I decided to go get drugs because my condition seemed to be getting serious and also get pizza for my mum just 7mins drive away from my estate.

“On getting back to my estate, a blue Prado jeep stopped right in front of me and some armed men in uniform came out asking me to park for a search, I obliged, they went through all the vehicle papers and driver’s license etc. very much complete.

“The next question I was asked was they needed to see my company Id , I tried to explain to them I didn’t have it on me because I just drove out to get pizza from the next bus stop and they said I was under arrest for stealing a vehicle and I couldn’t give them an ID of where I work.

“I obliged and we drove to their station and the whole story changed. One of the officers made a phone call and he said I was among the criminals they received a call about. I tried to beg, I even showed proof of the medications I got, they gave me a paper to make a statement.

“In the process, they took my phones from me and started going through my phone, from my chats call logs down to my bank mails etc. After spending 2hrs with them they demanded a sum of 2million naira as my bail, for a crime I do not know.

“This is pure wickedness and evil… I never stole, robbed, violated any rules etc… We finally came to an agreement after keeping me hostage from 6 pm till 12 am that I should pay them 100,000naira. One of the officers even approached me trying to sexually harass me!!

“This same men didn’t even mind the time they comfortably drove me to an ATM machine so I could make a withdrawal for them. These men are criminals!! I was granted bail by 1:30 am after spending 7good hours… Someone’s hard earned money.

“This Is totally unacceptable, Are you guys not meant to be protecting lives? Why will you extort someone of their hard earn sweat!! I thought SARS had ended.”

Until something drastic happens, these men will keep trying to ruin people.