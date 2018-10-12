Sa’adatu Sani Suleiman’s Story: Reaching for more

news

As a farmer, there are many limitations to achieving optimum productivity including access to land, high yield input and manpower.

Maybe more important than all these is access to a ready market to earn a decent income for even the little that is produced. This was the situation Sa’adatu and her husband found themselves in before they came in contact with Nestlé.

The company did not only provide a ready market as an off taker, but worked alongside its partner, International Fertilizer Development Cooperation to help the farmers increase productivity. The farmers were trained in best farming practices from pre-cultivation to post-harvest management.

Today, with the income from their farm produce, Sa’adatu’s family is able to send their children to school and meet their other needs. Now, they can hope for a brighter future.

