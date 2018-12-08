Rio Ferdinand bonds with fans made of more in Yaba

news

The nation’s most extraordinary beer, Guinness, unveiled an exciting partnership with former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand.

As Guinness ambassador, Ferdinand will partner with Guinness over the next 12 months to discover and celebrate Nigerian football fans who passionately live the beautiful game – fans who are Made of More.

With this in mind, Guinness built a campaign around Nigerian football fans leveraging Rio Ferdinand’s iconic status. Between 29 November and 1 December, the former England international was in Nigeria to experience the unrivalled football passion of the football fans.

He turned heads during his visit by walking the busy streets of Yaba, interacting with fans and bystanders amid rapturous cheers of excitement.

See pictures below of Rio’s visit to Yaba: