Rio Ferdinand and Guinness world record holder play football in Lagos

During his visit, Rio met two-time Guinness world record holder, Harrison Chinedu, among other things, and took time to bond with Chinedu and scores of football fans over a game of two-touch football.

  • Published:
Guinness ambassador and legendary international footballer, Rio Ferdinand, was recently in Lagos, Nigeria as part of his partnership with the extraordinary brand, as Guinness identified and rewarded football Fans Made of More.

During his visit, Rio met two-time Guinness world record holder, Harrison Chinedu, among other things, and took time to bond with Chinedu and scores of football fans over a game of two-touch football.  That Rio trounced the competition was received well by his spirited fans, as they celebrated over bottles of the bold black liquid, enabled by great Nigerian music.

Rio visited diverse locations in Lagos, meeting and engaging passionate football fans in banter and sharing the tips, habits and disciplines that helped to distinguish his play and build a successful career in top flight international football.

Rio Ferdinand, a truly extraordinary international football legend, brought international football royalty and celebrity to extraordinary Football Fans Made of More and to a very grateful Lagos.

 

