Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo becomes Landlagos brand ambassador

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo becomes Landlagos brand ambassador

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has joined the revolutionary real estate company, Landlagos as Brand Ambassador in the company's quest to reverse the unfair and unrealistic pricing of property in Lagos.

Making the announcement on Wednesday afternoon at the company’s office in Victoria Island, Lagos, RMD decried the way property inflates in Lagos, saying that it was a pleasure to be teaming up with a company that is genuinely committed to reversing the trend, thereby making it possible for the average Nigerian worker to own property.

Led by CEO, Glory Osei, Landlagos has a mission to control and reverse the unfair and unrealistic inflation of property, and by so doing, make it possible for everyone that works to own property.

In changing the face of real estate in Nigeria and building the new Lagos, Landlagos offers buyers an opportunity to own property as an investment that yields as high as 60% compounded interest in two years, or own property for development, with the company undertaking the development of pre-fabricated buildings at no initial cost to the owner.

The company also boasts the most affordable pricing, flexible payment plans, and has created an opportunity for employed and unemployed individuals to earn from every successful referral made and enjoy the benefits such as health insurance and other perks. (visit www.landlagos.com/agent )

Welcoming RMD to the company, the CEO, Glory Osei said that the company was confident that with a partner like RMD, the company’s efforts at reducing the pricing of property in Lagos would become trendy with many other real estate companies seeing the effort as something they should also aspire toward.

The event ended with RMD calling on everyone to visit www.landlagos.com, take advantage of the amazing offers to own their own property and be part of the emerging new Lagos.

 

