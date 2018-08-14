Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Response of Europeans to Nigerian jollof rice “overwhelming”

Street Cred Response of Europeans, other nationals to Nigerian jollof rice “overwhelming”, says Food vendor

Onche said that she locally sourced all the ingredients for the various dishes as it was cumbersome to export certain food into Switzerland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try play

Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try

(FlexxZone)

Mrs Vera Onche, a food vendor, who lives in Bern, says the response of Europeans and other nationals to Nigerian foods such as jollof rice, plantain and pepper soup is “overwhelming.“

Onche, who participated during the 2018 African Cultural Festival in Bern which showcased varieties of dishes, arts and craft exhibition as well as cultural display from the continent, said Nigerian delicacies are unbeatable.

“Most of the Europeans who came to my pavilion ate the Jollof  rice and bought take away because they enjoyed our food

She said she got comments like. “This is so tasty and spicy.  This tastes good!’’ ‘’This smells so good.’’ ‘’What spices did you put?’’

Onche said that she locally sourced all the ingredients for the various dishes as it was cumbersome to export certain food into Switzerland.

While speaking on the challenges food vendors faced , she decried the high cost of running a restaurant in Bern, saying that the cost of rent alone was a major shortcoming.

Also speaking, Mr Abdullahi Isah, organiser of the African Cultural Festival in Switzerland, tasked food vendors and restaurant owners on good presentation of African cuisines.

Isah in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), said that if the presentation of African dishes met international standard , it would promote food tourism.

However, Isah who was a former Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation(NIDO)Switzerland, said that in the area of preservation , African food does not require much .

“Unlike other continental dishes , our food have little or no preservatives, dishes are freshly made and eaten. Therefore preservation is not a challenge“

Although some of the ingredients can not be locally sourced” he added.

According to him, the annual festival is aimed at bringing the African diaspora together with Swiss people to foster relations between them and to promote integration.

Similarly thers who spoke to NAN expressed gratitude to the organisers for hosting the festival saying that it would further deepen relations between Swiss people and the African diaspora.

NAN reports that Food vendors from the Nigeria diaspora had five pavilions, while other business had several stands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Uncommon Stalker 34-year-old woman sent 696 text messages to a manbullet
3 Google 5 things you should never look for on this search enginebullet

Related Articles

Broke diaries 5 foods every struggling Nigerian knows well
Food recipe Easy-peasy method of preparing Nigerian fried rice without frying
Food Frenzy 10 Foods worth travelling to Africa for
#JollofWars Here's how other African countries cook rice
Food and Calories See this funny No-Nonsense Guide to losing weight in Nigeria
Broke food recipe Everybody should know how to make this concoction rice
Food Hack Here's how to prepare Nigerian Jollof Rice from leftover stew
Tips and Tricks Nigerian kitchen hacks you have to try
Sallah Vegetable and shrimp sauce for the holiday
Mr Chef The change we've all been waiting for

Metro

Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman
Dangerous Crooks Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman
Infinix Mobility Phone brand, Trace Naija bring the most anticipated event of the year to your city
Infinix Mobility Company unveils Hot S3X; 1st and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera in Africa
Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol for operation and dies after police arrest
Overload Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest