Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Rent advert space on my big breasts - Makeup artist

Unusual Advertisement Makeup artist seeks advert placement on her big breasts

She said quite a number of people are in the habit of looking at her big breast, hence, she's willing to rent the space to advertisers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rent advert space on my big breasts - Makeup artist play

She said quite a number of people are in the habit of looking at her big breast, hence, she's willing to rent the space to advertisers.

(Instagram)

Cephas Judith, a makeup artist and founder of Niki Winks Makeup, is seeking advert placements on her big boobs.

The makeup artist took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, to seek advert placement on her boobs.

She said quite a number of people are in the habit of looking at her big breast, hence, she's willing to rent the space to advertisers.

Nikiwinks went further to call on young ladies with the same body attribute as hers to join her advertising agency in rendering services such as product promotions.

ALSO READ: Nigerians blast wanna-be slay Queen who posted nude pix on FB

How makeup artist intend to advertise product with her breasts

In a Twitter thread, the makeup artist explained how she intends to advertise products using her big breasts.

play (Twitter)

 

She went further to dismiss the notion that her move is a ploy to embrace prostitution saying the move is 'just using her God given assets to put food on the table without laying on back.'

"See I have big breast and a lot of people like to look at it, come and rent advert space on my chest. I will just wear your shirt and be walking upandan Lagos. What do you think?

"Seriously, I want to draft a proposal, register an ad agency if I can and do something with this. It might sound like a joke but I feel this can be something. Serious people only please.

"If you're a big breasted girl and you think you could wear a shirt and talk to people about products then please like this post and I will reach out to you. This is not a joke nor is it prostitution. Just using our God given assets to put food on the table without laying on our," she wrote.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Like A Virus Lagos is under attack from starch-shirted thievesbullet
2 A Life For A Life Poly student beaten to death after killing 5 persons...bullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Notice Me! Nigerians blast wanna-be slay Queen who posted nude pix on FB [Photos]
'Juju Pass Juju' Man who grew large breasts after sex with neighbour's wife recounts horrible life after
Lost Soul Watch this runs-girl celebrating N100K pay off with nude video
Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)
Naughty By Nature Nigerian lady tears social media apart with nude birthday pictures (Photos)
Sex Bomb Men swoon as naughty lady tears Internet with provocative photos
Person ‘Pikin’ Lady under fire for posting after sex photos with boyfriend
Heartlessness 3 men arrested for gang-raping woman while boyfriend watch
Devil At Work Teenage girl gang-raped to death in Ebonyi

Metro

19-year-old lady drugs rider in a bid to steal his motorcycle
Strange Female 19-year-old lady drugs rider in a bid to steal his motorcycle
#PremierCoolTurfWars N3million up for grabs as Skales and others set to thrill guests at Finale!
Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home
Money Paid With Life Evil spirit reportedly kills debtor and leaves him naked at home [Video]
Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad
Desperate For Sweet Life Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad