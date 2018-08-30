Rent advert space on my big breasts - Makeup artist

news

Cephas Judith, a makeup artist and founder of Niki Winks Makeup, is seeking advert placements on her big boobs.

The makeup artist took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, to seek advert placement on her boobs.

She said quite a number of people are in the habit of looking at her big breast, hence, she's willing to rent the space to advertisers.

Nikiwinks went further to call on young ladies with the same body attribute as hers to join her advertising agency in rendering services such as product promotions.

How makeup artist intend to advertise product with her breasts

In a Twitter thread, the makeup artist explained how she intends to advertise products using her big breasts.

She went further to dismiss the notion that her move is a ploy to embrace prostitution saying the move is 'just using her God given assets to put food on the table without laying on back.'

"See I have big breast and a lot of people like to look at it, come and rent advert space on my chest. I will just wear your shirt and be walking upandan Lagos. What do you think?

"Seriously, I want to draft a proposal, register an ad agency if I can and do something with this. It might sound like a joke but I feel this can be something. Serious people only please.

"If you're a big breasted girl and you think you could wear a shirt and talk to people about products then please like this post and I will reach out to you. This is not a joke nor is it prostitution. Just using our God given assets to put food on the table without laying on our," she wrote.